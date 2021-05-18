Watch: Anthony Mackie Calls Out Tom Holland After Award Win

The latest chapter in the long-running feud between Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland was written at last weekend’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, and if the Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars keep it up, they could end up giving Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman a run for their money as the internet’s favorite bickering duo.

It’s an entirely different dynamic to the wholesome bromance that Mackie shares with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Sebastian Stan, with the former loving to needle the MCU’s Spider-Man every chance he gets. The recent ceremony was a big night for Marvel Studios, after WandaVision picked up four trophies, while Mackie landed Best Hero and shared Best Duo with Stan. And when he took to the stage, he couldn’t resist aiming a shot in Holland’s direction, who coincidentally hasn’t won any MTV Movie and TV Awards, as you can see below.

.@AnthonyMackie gets the last laugh with @TomHolland1996 after accepting the award for Best Duo with Sebastian Stan for #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier at the #MTVAwards 😂 pic.twitter.com/gnZduCbD7v — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) May 17, 2021

After claiming that a feature-length version of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would make more money at the box office than one of his rival’s Spider-Man blockbusters, Mackie now has the chance to see if he can be proven right given that Captain America 4 was placed into active development just a few weeks ago.

He’s got a long way to go to get the upper hand, though, with Holland’s withering put down in response to Anthony Mackie saying he hadn’t seen Spider-Man: Homecoming still the most incendiary of their verbal exchanges so far. Needless to say, the war of words between the two friends is clearly far from over, with the franchise’s Peter Parker surely set to retaliate when he hits the press circuit for No Way Home later this year.