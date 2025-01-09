Forgot password
Photo montage of house burning during Jan. 2025 L.A. fires, and Donald Trump shrugging.
Photos by Jay L. Clendenin/Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images
‘Thank you, Canada’: The people Trump’s been taunting for days are actually ‘on the frontline’ of the Los Angeles fires, and what is he doing?!

He’s busy typing on his little phone with his little hands.
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
|

Published: Jan 9, 2025 11:59 am

True character is shown in times of adversity. The Palisades Fire has brought terrible scenes, but it also revealed people, like Donald Trump, for who they truly are.

The Los Angeles fires have killed five people, forced thousands from their homes, and destroyed neighborhoods. In this catastrophe, an unlikely hero has appeared. Canadian firefighting crews and aircraft, dispatched from British Columbia and Quebec, came “on the frontline” in the fight against the fires. The same nation that President-elect Donald Trump has been talking about annexing and threatening with “economic force.” Canadians literally douse flames, while Trump is igniting his own fires.

Trump has floated the idea of merging the United States and Canada — an idea that’s been dismissed as a joke. But after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation, Trump has revived his desire to fold Canada into the U.S. mainland. He claims that Canadians would one day benefit from becoming the 51st state. The same Canadians that Trump has threatened are getting into helicopters to prevent Southern California from going up in smoke. From the moment these fires flared up, Canadians were among the first in the air. Quebec’s CL-415 water bombers and Port Alberni-based Coulson Aviation helicopters dropped water and fire retardant.

Did Trump praise the effort? Of course not. Instead of helping as any president-elect would do, Trump decided that now is the time to point fingers. Why provide support when you can make a bad situation worse? So, what did Trump do instead? He went on a rant, accusing California Governor Gavin Newsom of “gross incompetence.” He spewed some debunked claims about FEMA funding and put the entire disaster on “Gavin Newscum.” These are the true colors of MAGA. In a time when we should unite and help the people in need, Trump is making the entire thing about politics. Trump is not really looking for accountability; he just wants to score points with his base.

Donald Trump slamming Newsom on Truth Social
Screengrab via Donald J. Trump on Truth Social

It’s true that California was not as prepared for these wildfires as it should have been given the state’s history with the natural disaster, but it’s not the time to point fingers. The fires are still raging, and we need action. Trump didn’t call for any police change, nor did he advise the government on how to react. Crises can be a unifying moment — a time when leaders pull together, rally resources, and praise the heroes on the ground. For Canadians, helping out is practically a routine. For Trump, it’s an opportunity to score political points.

