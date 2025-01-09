‘Thank you, Canada’: The people Trump’s been taunting for days are actually ‘on the frontline’ of the Los Angeles fires, and what is he doing?!

True character is shown in times of adversity. The Palisades Fire has brought terrible scenes, but it also revealed people, like Donald Trump, for who they truly are.

The Los Angeles fires have killed five people, forced thousands from their homes, and destroyed neighborhoods. In this catastrophe, an unlikely hero has appeared. Canadian firefighting crews and aircraft, dispatched from British Columbia and Quebec, came “on the frontline” in the fight against the fires. The same nation that President-elect Donald Trump has been talking about annexing and threatening with “economic force.” Canadians literally douse flames, while Trump is igniting his own fires.

While Trump threatens to invade Canada and his MAGA movement bullies and harasses Canadians and other US allies, Canadians are busy saving USians from burning alive.



Canadian air crews in Los Angeles risked their lives to save US civilians. #palisadesfire pic.twitter.com/EiYOAG6Zzf — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 9, 2025

Trump has floated the idea of merging the United States and Canada — an idea that’s been dismissed as a joke. But after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation, Trump has revived his desire to fold Canada into the U.S. mainland. He claims that Canadians would one day benefit from becoming the 51st state. The same Canadians that Trump has threatened are getting into helicopters to prevent Southern California from going up in smoke. From the moment these fires flared up, Canadians were among the first in the air. Quebec’s CL-415 water bombers and Port Alberni-based Coulson Aviation helicopters dropped water and fire retardant.

We’ll always be there for our neighbours,just like on 9-11 and so on. It’s unfortunate their incoming admin sees us as easy targets and suckers,to be threatened and bullied.Canada was not brought up that way — Mike Roloff 🇨🇦🤘 (@Roloff5Mike) January 9, 2025

Did Trump praise the effort? Of course not. Instead of helping as any president-elect would do, Trump decided that now is the time to point fingers. Why provide support when you can make a bad situation worse? So, what did Trump do instead? He went on a rant, accusing California Governor Gavin Newsom of “gross incompetence.” He spewed some debunked claims about FEMA funding and put the entire disaster on “Gavin Newscum.” These are the true colors of MAGA. In a time when we should unite and help the people in need, Trump is making the entire thing about politics. Trump is not really looking for accountability; he just wants to score points with his base.

Screengrab via Donald J. Trump on Truth Social

Thank you @JustinTrudeau



You won’t hear @elonmusk nor @realDonaldTrump saying thank you because MAGA are pig ignorant!



So on behalf of America sans MAGA thank you and merci infiniment ♥️💪♥️ — Lady Muck (@MIRMIRS3) January 9, 2025

It's incredible how compassion transcends borders. Amidst the chaos, Canada stands as a reminder of unity and selflessness, proving that humanity can rise above divisive politics. — Vedang Vatsa FRSA (@vedangvatsa) January 9, 2025

It’s true that California was not as prepared for these wildfires as it should have been given the state’s history with the natural disaster, but it’s not the time to point fingers. The fires are still raging, and we need action. Trump didn’t call for any police change, nor did he advise the government on how to react. Crises can be a unifying moment — a time when leaders pull together, rally resources, and praise the heroes on the ground. For Canadians, helping out is practically a routine. For Trump, it’s an opportunity to score political points.

