Neither Donald Trump nor Marjorie Taylor Greene can spell ‘Gavin Newsom,’ but that’s not why they should be ashamed of themselves

The devastating Palisades Fire in Los Angeles is displacing tens of thousands of Californians, who are currently navigating a frightening new reality. Stars have lost their homes, restaurants and other public buildings are gone, and countless families are trying to take care of babies and young kids while grappling with the terror.

Well, if you’re Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, you don’t care about any of that. You want to politicize the situation… even if you can’t actually spell “Gavin Newsom.”

Trump literally posted on TruthSocial “One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!” As if he isn’t the incoming president. Or someone with, you know, more than a few contacts and resources who could be doing something to help instead of running his mouth.

Screengrab via TruthSocial/@realDonaldTrump

Yes, that’s a reminder that Trump, even in the midst of a disaster, thinks its appropriate to call the governor of California “Newscum” in a childish bout of finger-pointing. Which was quickly followed by another reminder that Greene likes to shower prayers on disasters and tragedies and say that any problems are a result of so-called “failed” Democratic leadership.

Governor Newson may be criminally responsible for these California wildfires.



As governor, Newsom has literally dismantled every responsible way to combat these devastating deadly wildfires.



California, you need to choose new leadership and hold your current leaders… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 9, 2025

My prayers go out to everyone in Southern California dealing with these raging fires, but I’m also angry it is even happening.



Governor Gavin Newsom failed so miserably in water and land management, and now the State of Canada is sending firefighting planes to bail him out.



And… pic.twitter.com/ZDvkfh1GPW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 9, 2025

Greene blames Newsom too, (although she sometimes calls him “Newson”) and posted on X that he “may be criminally responsible for these California wildfires.” (I’m sorry, what?) According to Greene and Trump’s wild logic (if we can call it logic, which we probably can’t), Newsom has made it impossible for firefighters to do their jobs and has deliberately made policy decisions that got California into this mess. As many have pointed out, however, Trump has been spreading a ridiculous lie that Newsom didn’t sign policy to ensure there is enough water in California “to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt.” Also, California doesn’t have a water shortage, despite what Trump keeps saying. Newsom’s response to Trump was perfect, but he shouldn’t even have to waste his time.

According to these two airheads, nothing terrible happens when Republicans are in charge. As Greene goes on about “when the good people of California finally decide to elect responsible Republicans to run their cities and state,” she seems to be firmly rooted in the reality that there are no wildfires when Republicans have been voted into power! It’s unbelievable that anyone could play the tired political game of picking sides and pitting both parties against one another right now. It goes without saying, of course, but this is a fundamental and painfully obvious misunderstanding of climate change (and a refusal to admit it exists). So, contrary to what Greene believes, electing Republicans won’t stop wildfires (and other natural disasters). They don’t put the right policies in place, instead spending all their time posting on social media instead of offering assistance.

Just look at Mandy Moore’s Instagram post about her neighborhood being completely destroyed, from houses to the school that her children go to. She wrote, “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family… Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control.” Moore is directly affected by the tragedy (and just had a baby a few months ago) and yet she’s able to show more compassion than two people elected to help lead this country.

Here are a few ideas for Trump and Greene: Volunteer some time and/or money with the World Central Kitchen, Salvation Army, or the Red Cross. Even the State of Canada (as Greene is so fond of calling it) is doing more to help than they are, which really tells you something about their heartless priorities.

