Marjorie Taylor Greene confirms that Hakeem Jeffries is NOT a businesswoman before issuing a weird warning, even for her

Beware the Ides of Marjorie Taylor Greene, for her words doth make one weary! The Georgia congresswoman recently took to Victory News to spill a stew of nonsense when pressed about House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) throwing shade at her new gig as the top dog — pardon, top DOGE — of the newly minted subcommittee on the Department of Government Efficiency.

In response to Jeffries’ mockery of her competency, Greene somehow managed to blame Jeffries for the Democrats’ electoral losses, tout her own “construction business background,” and make vague promises about rooting out waste and fraud, all in the span of a few seconds.

“Well, Hakeem Jeffries is responsible for the biggest electoral loss for Democrats,” Marjorie claimed. “So we’ll take his comments with a grain of salt. I come from a very successful business background, owning and operating a construction business, and I will tell you what — I’m very much looking forward to chairing this subcommittee on DOGE and oversight. We are going to tackle all the horrific waste, fraud, and abuse that Hakeem himself voted for. So I can’t wait to get started next year,” she added, clearly fired up about the new role.

I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty sure building houses and boosting efficiency in the government are two very different skill sets. In a tweet following her Victory News appearance, she boldly declared, “I’m also a businesswoman, he’s not.” Wow, Marjorie, you really showed him! It turns out Hakeem has been masquerading as a congressman all this time, not a businesswoman. Stay tuned for more startling revelations — like water being wet and the sky being blue!

Hakeem Jeffries is responsible for so much of the waste, fraud, and abuse that my committee and @DOGE are going to root out of government.



I’m also a businesswoman, he’s not.



So I’ll take his critiques with a grain of salt. pic.twitter.com/4m7mQjDNEU — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 17, 2024

Then, not content with merely mangling the day’s politics, Greene had to go full Bard with a bizarre yuletide warning:

The Christmas CR lump of coal comes with a warning.



Beware the Ides of March.. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 18, 2024

Throwing around threats — like that time she casually mentioned she’d just grab a gun if things don’t go her way — with the casual abandon of a B-movie villain, Marj managed to mix metaphors and Shakespearean references into a cocktail of confusion — served cold, no doubt, to the beleaguered House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had the audacity to suggest a stopgap measure to prevent a government shutdown. Heaven forbid we keep the government running and avoid furloughing thousands of federal employees! No, in Greene’s world, that’s a “lump of coal” worthy of a Shakespearean smackdown.

Do you people ever say anything without a threat? — Sandra Tow (@Rekat1) December 18, 2024

Marjorie and her ilk are more interested in grandstanding and threatening than actually doing the hard work of governing. Take the DOGE committee: it’s basically a club for bored billionaires pretending to be policy experts. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy might fancy themselves as lords of all they survey, but that doesn’t magically equip them with the savvy to actually make government work better.

As for Greene, she herself has done little in her time in office besides spouting off crazy theories — like vaccines whipping up autism and Democrats conjuring storms — picking fights on social media like a tween mean girl…and, oh, renaming a couple of post offices. Putting her in charge of anything more important than a lemonade stand is a recipe for disaster. Beware the Ides of Marjorie, indeed — chaos is her middle name!

