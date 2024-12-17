‘Pathetic way to go out’: Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to the Madison school shooting before threatening to pick up a gun herself

If you’ve been following Marjorie Taylor Greene over the past couple of years, you know she can always be relied upon to contradict herself. But never in my wildest dreams did I think she could do it in the space of two tweets posted roughly the same time. So, if you’re wondering exactly how quickly a disillusioned MAGA enthusiast, who has made a career out of peddling conspiracy theories and falsehoods, can undermine her own words, the answer is mere seconds.

Recommended Videos

Having tired of gloating over Trump’s victory and realizing that she’d quickly lose her relevance if she didn’t stick to that tired narrative of conspiracy-mongering and spreading misinformation about the government — which she’s a part of, mind you — these days you can find good old Marj frothing at the mouth over the controversial drone sightings in different states. The advent of these aerial encounters in Dec. 2024 is infringing the GOP representative’s illusory freedom so much, in fact, that she’s actually threatening to shoot them down and inviting others to do so as well.

“I’m going to tell you right now that if they try to tell us all to stay inside, stay home, shelter in place ‘FOR OUR SAFETY’ from the drones, there is no way in hell I will comply with that absolute bulls–t. Not doing it. No way. I’ll shoot the drones down myself along with every other red blooded freedom loving American,” she wrote on X.

I’m going to tell you right now that if they try to tell us all to stay inside, stay home, shelter in place “FOR OUR SAFETY” from the drones, there is no way in hell I will comply with that absolute bullshit.



Not doing it.



No way.



I’ll shoot the drones down myself along with… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 17, 2024

“Along with every other red-blooded freedom-loving American,” huh? Does Marj ever realize how stereotypical she sounds? Sometimes I wonder if this is not all an elaborate joke. And if it isn’t, someone should let the Congress member know that doing this is a crime. Not that she cares at this point. After all, the president-elect himself has been convicted of a dozen of them by now, and even that hasn’t stopped him.

I don't recommend that.



Drones are classified as aircraft under FAA regulations, identified OR NOT identified. Shooting at a drone is considered the same as shooting at any other aircraft, which is a federal crime under 18 U.S.C. § 32. It may also violate state and local laws. — Stoic Libertarian (@StoicLibertyMan) December 17, 2024

And all of this at the same time that another tragic school shooting has taken place in Madison, Wisconsin, leaving three people dead and six injured. A long-time proponent of gun rights, you can trust Marjorie to speak out over this incident, but as usual, deflect from the real issue and instead ramble on about the perpetrator, essentially implying that shooting at things doesn’t “change anything.”

“The Madison school shooter is just another school shooter that accomplished nothing,” she wrote. “What a pathetic way to go out. School shooters aren’t heroes. They don’t change anything. They don’t accomplish anything. They prove every abuser and hater in their life they are right, as they throw their life away murdering innocent people.”

The tragic Madison school shooting has left two people dead and several fighting for life, but it also resulted in the irony of just another dead school shooter.



That’s it.



Nothing glorious. Didn’t change shit. Just killed people and the news cycle will move on in just a few… https://t.co/GhueqUhGjZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 17, 2024

And here I thought it was the duty of every “red-blooded, freedom-loving American” to push back against things that make them mildly uncomfortable by grabbing a gun. While Marj’s message is heartening at its core, if a little too crassly worded, we can’t help but assume that it’s nothing but a way to deviate the conversation from what should actually be done to lower the frequency of school shootings: tighter gun control. Per a new report by CNN, 2024 saw a record number of school shootings in the United States, being the second-highest since 1966.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy