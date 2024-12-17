Anyway, here’s Marjorie Taylor Greene behaving like a first-grader on steroids when presented with a Democrat

You know how elected officials are supposed to be people we can look up to? People who are calm, decisive, and don’t act like three year olds with other adults? Who don’t throw tantrums when people don’t agree with them? Yeah, us neither. Marjorie Taylor Greene just demonstrated how not to act as a politician, and boy does she have it nailed.

Greene, the Queen of the self-own, recently posted an exchange on her X page that she thinks makes her look really good. It’s crazy that this woman represents the United States as a whole. It’s crazier that she doesn’t seem to care that being a complete asshat in front of the whole world doesn’t make her look bad.

She posted a video with the a caption about how “Democrat PACs” are “lurking” around Congress getting people to do “gotcha” interviews with Republicans. What exactly are they trying to get? Are we not tired of this yet?

The election is over. Start doing your job for once. “I wasn’t having it,” she said in the caption. It feels like the thing she doesn’t have is any intelligence. However, it’s not surprising. A one-trick pony will do the same trick over and over again until it’s put out to pasture. What a glorious day that will be.

Democrat PACs are lurking in the halls of Congress trying to do “gotcha” interviews with Republicans.



I wasn’t having it. pic.twitter.com/oLSeLLmHBL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 17, 2024

The exchange is fairly one-sided. It’s definitely been edited, and you can’t really tell what’s happening exactly, but you can’t help but feel bad for a man who’s trying to do his job, and put some food on the table. Things are hard out there. Groceries are expensive. Imagine you come to work and then this maniac blondezilla just lays into you like a kid would when he didn’t get his way.

The exchange “starts” with Greene telling the man about how he’s “100% funded by Democrats who donate to Democrats.” Take a second and think about that sentence. Just let it settle in. Does it make sense to you? Louisa May Alcott she is not.

“You’re out here asking bullshit questions,” she says.

“What is the bullshit question?,” the man asks. She stumbles for a split second before saying, “all of your questions.” We’ve heard no questions yet, but again, this is her edit.

He seems to be showing her some type of mailing about President-elect Donald Trump, but honestly, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that she gets fiery all the time for show. It’s her one-trick. Get fiery, yell, make a fool of yourself, divide people. Not necessarily in that order.

She grabs the paper from this man, she waves it at the camera and goes “see, this is your political agenda.” Then she THROWS IT ON THE FLOOR. Like, someone has to pick that up. Who does this? What kind of rude, inconsiderate human being have we elected to one of the highest offices in the land?

They continue to argue. She seems to think they are filming attack ads. Which, if they are, she just gave them some amazing footage to use against her. She played right into their hands, if that’s the case. Smart, she is not.

