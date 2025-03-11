Marjorie Taylor Greene says Dems have ‘completely lost their way’ after coming down with a bad case of Elonmania

Tesla shares have been steadily declining ever since CEO Elon Musk took his position as the co-head of DOGE. Musk’s controversial political stance and concerning behavior has negatively affected the company (shocker), but Musk’s Republican buddies and delusional fans are always going to be there to support him.

One such delusional individual is none other than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who is blaming – you guessed it – the Democrats, whom she has accused of spreading lies about the Tesla CEO. According to her version of reality, the Democrats are doing this because Musk is cutting off their money-laundering schemes with his DOGE cuts. She claims they are angry about this and as such have started spreading lies.

The Democrats have completely lost their way.



They fight to trans your child, put men in women’s sports, and are now protesting Tesla with lies about Elon Musk.



Reality is they are really upset that DOGE is cutting off their back doors to money laundering taxpayer money… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 10, 2025

Musk only has himself to blame — and his buddy Donald Trump of course — for the plummeting Tesla shares. But Democrats are an easy scapegoat for dim-witted Republicans like Marjorie — I suppose the Democrats are responsible for sabotaging Musk’s two recent SpaceX launch failures as well?

What lies, exactly?

But you have to wonder what lies Greene is talking about, as she doesn’t elaborate. From what I can remember, every horrible thing I’ve heard about Musk has pretty much come from the man himself. He’s made countless misinformed and frankly racist tweets about immigrants, he’s perpetuated the narrative that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is some sort of tyrannical dictator, and he’s shown that he’s a pretty terrible father, too. Oh yeah, he also did a literal Nazi salute. How are Democrats responsible for any of this? Who is lying?

As for DOGE, the government advisory body is yet to provide any verifiable evidence that it has actually done anything to save the government money. Sure, it’s claimed to have saved hundreds of billions on the department’s wall of receipts website, but on several occasions, big contracts have been incorrectly claimed as being terminated by DOGE when that isn’t the case. One contract worth $1.9 billion was reportedly listed on the site, when in reality it had been cancelled under the Biden administration. So tell me, which side sounds more like the liars here?

Marjorie continues to live in wonderland

No matter how hard it tries to get through, reality is seemingly never going to penetrate the skull of Ms. Greene. She’s entombed herself in a shroud of lies, and the worst part is, plenty will take her at face value and believe her words. Many are calling for the prosecutions of Democrat politicians who have engaged in this supposed “money laundering.” I’d like to see that too, because at least that way we could actually see what proof there is of these alleged illegal activities.

With the conflict between Republicans and Democrats heating up, it’s hard to be certain about anything right now. But one thing we can all be certain is true is the fact that Elon Musk is a lousy human being with detestable political views.

