Great, Elon Musk finally accepts that X is broken — but only because it doesn’t agree with him

Elon Musk has just admitted that the changes he made to X (formerly Twitter) are once again being weaponized to spread misinformation, conveniently forgetting the fact that he’s been exploiting the selfsame system, one he has complete control over, to further Donald Trump’s MAGA cause for the past year.

Trump and his favorite multi-billionaire aide Elon have been up to a lot lately — from firing thousands of federal employees to pushing their bigoted anti-LBGT agenda in whatever way they can — but perhaps the most seismic jolt came in the form of their views regarding the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. For more than two years, the United States and other NATO countries had been supporting the Ukrainian war effort, sending over military equipment, providing funds, and directing security agencies to assist in intelligence gathering. Now, Trump and Musk are calling Zelenskyy a “dictator” and excluding him and his country from peace talks with Russia.

It reminds me of that old famous saying attributed to Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. “It may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal.”

But let’s take a moment from the obvious, stomach-churning back-stabbing that’s taking place on the world stage for everyone to witness, because it’s becoming increasingly obvious that not many people approve of how Trump and Elon are handling the Ukraine-Russia situation.

Recently, a post on X showed that based on a poll from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, the lies about Zelenskyy’s nosediving approval ratings are false. When people pointed out that the survey was from a legitimate organization in Ukraine through the “community notes” on X (which Musk himself introduced after buying the social media platform and allows users to report misleading and inaccurate information) the billionaire went on a rant about how even the community notes feature is being gamed by “governments and legacy media.”

You simply cannot make this stuff up, folks. How very convenient that Community Notes is suddenly broken because it doesn’t align with the worldview that the supreme overlord wants to push onto the rest of us.

If you think about it, this is a pattern with Musk. When things don’t go according to his wishes, he just breaks the system apart to build it from scratch. He’s essentially doing the same to the federal government of the United States through his so-called Department of Government Efficiency, and there isn’t anything anyone can do to stop him.

If Musk and Trump are so keen to have elections in Ukraine under war conditions, should the same apply to Putin, who basically rewrote the Russian constitution to give himself more time as president? Putin has held on to his position as President of Russia for almost 13 years, and if you count his former term from 2000 to 2008, that means the man is essentially a king in his own right.

And so, Elon, once again getting caught in the weeds, decides to flip the table and change the rules. Because why wouldn’t he? As long as he can claim to be a champion of free speech. As long as his is the sole voice that decides where the biggest social media platform on the planet will go next and perhaps, as long as there are people gullible enough not to wake up to the increasingly disconcerting picture that’s emerging in the backdrop of this nightmarish administration.

