Donald Trump’s pharmaceutical tariffs should terrify any American taking medicine

Well, folks, just when you thought Donald Trump had run out of ways to make life harder for the average American, he pulls a new trick out of his well-worn hat.

After tariffs on penguins, smartphones, and anything else he could slap a tax on, he’s now setting his sights on pharmaceuticals. In a speech before the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump gleefully announced his intention. His reasoning? To bring drug manufacturing back to the U.S. and stick it to countries like China, India, and Europe, which dominate the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

But the devil, as always, is in the details — or in this case, the lack of them. Trump didn’t outline exactly how this plan would work, but earlier statements suggest he’s thinking of a 25% tariff on imported pharmaceuticals. That would include everything from vaccines and packaged drugs to medical supplies like bandages and blood. Considering that nearly 80% of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in U.S. drugs are sourced abroad, this is akin to ripping out the foundation of a house and expecting it to stay upright.

Trump, of course, frames this as a no-brainer. In his words (and I’m paraphrasing here), foreign drug manufacturers will have no choice but to pack up their factories in China and India and set up shop in America because the U.S. is the “biggest market” for pharmaceuticals. Sure, Donald. Because rebuilding billion-dollar manufacturing plants in a country with stricter regulations, higher labor costs, and endless red tape sounds like something Big Pharma is just itching to do.

And the worst part? Tariffs could cause massive disruptions in the supply chain, leading to shortages of critical medications. The statistics paint a concerning picture. U.S. imports of Chinese pharmaceuticals have skyrocketed by 390% between 2020 and 2022, jumping from $2.1 billion to $10.3 billion. China, for all its flaws, has become a powerhouse in biotech and pharmaceutical production. Over the past few years, they’ve invested heavily in streamlining manufacturing and cutting costs, making them a vital part of the global supply chain.

Millions of Americans rely on affordable, accessible medications to manage chronic conditions, treat illnesses, and stay alive. A 25% tariff on pharmaceuticals could mean the difference between life and death for some families. Trump loves to position himself as a champion of the working class, yet his policies consistently hurt the very people he claims to fight for. If Trump truly wants to fix the pharmaceutical industry, he should focus on real solutions — like negotiating lower drug prices, investing in healthcare infrastructure, or cracking down on price gouging by Big Pharma…which, of course, they won’t, because they’re too busy demanding death penalty for people who go against the status quo.

