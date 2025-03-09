Donald Trump’s ‘economic wizard’s big fix to increasing prices in America? Robots and a big no to college

MAGAs seem to think they’re dropping pearls of wisdom whenever they open their mouths, but nope — what they’re actually doing is tossing out moldy breadcrumbs from the rotted pantry of their collective deadbrain.

This week, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick waddled onto television to explain Donald Trump’s latest economic fever dream, and the resulting dumpster fire was so massive it probably melted a few satellites. Lutnick assured America — I mean lied through his teeth — that there’s no need to brace for a recession. Apparently, we’re in what Trump calls a “period of transition.” When asked about rising prices, Lutnick confidently claimed “things are not gonna rise in price if you make them here.”

Lunatic Lutnick: “Things are not gonna rise in price if you make them here”



Reporter: “But sir, wages are higher here”



Lunatic Lutnick: “Then Robots will make them and people don’t have to go to college”



This is the US Secretary of Commerce. You can’t make this shit up 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gfE2HNOIXO — Rocke Fella – NAFO Raccoon △ (@NAFORaccoon) March 6, 2025

When one reporter gently pointed out that manufacturing goods domestically can actually become more expensive because, well, American workers demand higher wages, Lutnick had an even more spectacular nugget of MAGA genius ready:

“Then robots will make them, and people don’t have to go to college.”

Lutnick’s grand plan to fix the economy is to hand it over to robots while telling Americans to skip college. This is the Commerce Secretary of the United States, folks.

This is why you should nominate someone with at least an entry level understanding of economics. If he did then he wouldn't be talking like it's a good thing for the American people to raising the price of goods in the U.S. He wouldn't understand this as a billionaire though. — Still not a convict /👽 🦎 (@WilliamKarish) March 8, 2025

What else would you expect from a Trump appointed person! Everyone appears to be graduates of Trump university. — mimi Knight (@mimiKnight82695) March 7, 2025

Imagine one day waking up to find your job outsourced to a Tesla Optimus. How does someone even come up with this level of stupidity? Did Lutnick just sit too close to Trump and absorb his ideas through osmosis? These ideas should’ve stayed in whatever dark, cobwebbed corner of his mind they came from. Let’s not forget the underlying message here. That education doesn’t matter, and neither do people. Michigan Republicans seem to agree, given their recent vote to defund schools.

Regardless, keeping aside Lutnick’s sci-fi fever dream for a moment, Trump’s tariff fiasco is already causing whiplash among consumers. Just last week, the administration slapped tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Grocery prices are already bracing for impact. In 2021, 60% of fresh fruit and 38% of fresh vegetables in the U.S. were imported. Slap tariffs on those, and suddenly your avocado toast costs as much as a car payment. And yes, a 25% tariff on automotive parts could increase the price of a car by $3,000. That’s a gut punch to the average American family.

Tariffs have never been America’s strong suit. Ever heard of the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930? It was supposed to protect American farmers but instead deepened the Great Depression. And yet, here we are, flirting with history’s mistakes. Of course, Trump seems blissfully unaware of these looming disasters, continuing to defend his nonsensical economic decisions like a gambler doubling down on a losing hand. Meanwhile, Elon Musk is claiming zero responsibility for the looming chaos caused by meddling with the federal workforce. Trump, as expected, still pats him on the back like a proud dad.

