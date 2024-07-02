‘He’s recruiting y’all’: Tom Cruise accepting friendship bracelets at the Eras Tour swiftly goes off the rails

If you’re a Tom Cruise fan, just admit that the last thing you ever expected to see was him dancing to Taylor Swift’s music at one of her Eras Tour performances. (As if the tour didn’t have enough celeb shenanigans already). But not only did this man jam out to her songs, he mingled with her fans and even accepted friendship bracelets from them.

The friendship bracelet trend is believed to be inspired by the musician herself, when she sang “So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” on the track “You’re on Your Own, Kid” from her album Midnights. This has created some of the most wholesome and memorable moments on the internet (including the fan who came dressed to a concert as a giant friendship bracelet). And now, the Mission Impossible actor is getting in on the fun.

Tom Cruise is officially a Swiftie now

In a short clip that was shared on TikTok by user damarelll, Tom Cruise can be seen smiling and chatting to a group of fans as they hand him multicolored friendship bracelets. He can also be heard thanking them for the gifts. The text on the video reads, “There is no way I just traded friendship bracelets with Tom Cruise and was able to tell him my favorite film ever is ‘Vanilla Sky.’”

She captioned the post with a short message, writing, “AND HE ASKED ME FOR A PHOTO AFTERWARDS!!” She tagged “London” and “Eras Tour London” so people know exactly where this took place. Fans have gotten excited about the video and the comment section has been flooded with comments. Some of them are positive, others not so much!

“He genuinely looks happy to be there!” a fan wrote. Another agreed, writing, “It’s pretty cute that he looks at what the bracelet says. You can tell he’s being intentional with his fan interaction here.”

“He’s recruiting y’all,” a comment reads, making reference to Cruise’s controversial Scientology beliefs. “How was Suri’s graduation?” another comment asks (it is believed that Cruise skipped his daughter Suri’s graduation, and she has even dropped his last name).

Now, all that is left to comment on is what Tom Cruise is planning to do with all of those new bracelets?

