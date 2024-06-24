Taylor Swift fan dressed as a friendship bracelet has hands-down won the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift‘s fans are a seriously loyal bunch, and they take her performances seriously. One fan recently proved just how dedicated to being a Swiftie she was when she attended the Eras Tour in Liverpool, England, dressed like a friendship bracelet.

This awesome, creative individual can be seen dancing among a crowd full of people, where she stood out thanks to her unmatched energy and multicolored outfit. She was so cool that she even inspired a short TikTok video. TikToker mirtazaqueen posted a clip to their account with text that reads: “Whoever dressed up as a friendship bracelet for Liverpool N3, YOU ARE AN ICON.” They captioned the post with a message that was just as positive, writing, “I hope she had the BEST night.” And by the looks of it, she really did.

Screamin’ in color

Turns out fans have a lot of thoughts about this look, and the video is followed by many comments how awesome this woman is. “OMG I SAW HER. SHE IS A VIBE. SHE WAS HAVING THE TIME OF HER LIfE, I HOPE SHE HAD THE BEST TIME,” a fan wrote. Another agreed, writing, “She was right next to me and didn’t stop dancing all night.”

Other comments on the post include, “She’s that person that lights up a room when she walks in, you can tell,” and “I couldn’t stop watching her she had so much energy.” Fans have also located who this person is and she has her own TikTok, bridgetsariccc. Her account has an even better view of her outfit, and it’s more awesome up close.

Comments on her video have praised her for her look. “I saw a diff POV of you earlier today! Your outfit is famous!” a comment reads. “I’m pretty sure I just saw a video of you that someone took at the eras tour,” another shared.

Right, but what is the significance of the friendship bracelet? Swifties have been inspired by the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s song, “You’re on Your Own, Kid” from her album Midnights. In it, she sings, “So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

These lyrics have inspired a sweet movement among her fans, as they make friendship bracelets and trade them at the Eras Tour. It’s one of the most wholesome trends of recent years, and we love how this fan took things to a whole new level. Keep slaying, girl!

