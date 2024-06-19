Taylor Swift’s creepy background display during her Eras Tour is branded as ‘a bit too millennial’

Taylor Swift’s fans know that she puts on a great show, and Swifites have not been disappointed with her Eras Tour. However, the backdrop from her concert in Liverpool has received some mixed reactions from fans, and it’s clearly not for everyone.

The black-and-white footage shows Swift singing the fan-favorite song from her Tortured Poets Department tracklist, “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” when everything suddenly grows dark and the singer’s eyes turn stark white, giving off a super creepy vibe. TikToker shakpyugfyk attended the show and shared a short clip of the performance online. The text onscreen reads, “Love u Taylor but this is a bit TOO millennial.”

The video’s comment section has been filled with messages from fans who are eager to share their thoughts. “This is like teen wolf core,” a comment reads. Another expressed total shock, writing, “This can not be real oh my goodness.”

Other comments on the post include, “Wait I thought that was a filter does she actually do that in the show,” “No I think I would walk out,” and “Taylor is the definition of Millennial, and it’s one of the best things about her.”

Some fans are convinced the effect isn’t real and the video has been edited. “Wait is this fr I thought somebody put a Snapchat filter over it,” a comment reads. “I THOUGHT THIS WAS EDITED WHAT,” another fan weighed in.

Now, we weren’t there, but according to the post’s comment section and replies to claims that it was edited, this really was her backdrop: “I went and i was laughing,” a fan replied.

Taylor Swift is slaying no matter what fans feel about her backdrop because it’s got people talking about her show. But was it a bold move that paid off? Or has the title lyric of her song proven to be a bit more on the nose than she intended?

