Move over, Oscars: Ariana Grande’s new era is officially upon us

Now that the Oscars are over, we can kiss film awards season goodbye. But that doesn’t mean the magic has to end… at least not for Ariana Grande and her fans. Beyond all the shimmer and shine as Glinda in Wicked, the fans have been craving the return of Ariana the artist.

Recommended Videos

Her seventh album, Eternal Sunshine began a new era for the star. However, between her commitments to Wicked and other business ventures, fans have long felt like they didn’t get the best rollout with the album. Alas, there’s more sunshine on the way.

Ariana the artist is still with us

It’s only a matter of time before the press tour for Wicked: For Good begins. Ariana and the rest of the cast and crew will begin yet another journey of promotions. But until then, the singer has given her fans something to look forward to: a deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine. This comes as a huge relief following the announcement that she won’t be touring this year.

Sticking to the theme of the album, Grande’s team shared some major teasers of what’s to come. Fans were asked to call (934) 33-ERASE for news about Grande’s new era. While on hold, her song “Don’t Wanna Break Up” plays. An audio of Grande then takes over, assuring callers that the deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine is coming “eventually.”

Earlier this year at the Golden Globes, she shared with Access Hollywood that while she’s “not in the studio at the moment,” an “attachment” of the album would be released in the future. Ariana Grande has actually teased a deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine for quite some time now. Not long after the release of the album, a “slightly deluxe” version dropped, featuring remixes with Mariah Carey, Troye Sivan, Brandy, and Monica.

More sunshine and magic on the way

The Grammys notably and controversially paid Eternal Sunshine dust. This came as a huge surprise, as this felt like Grande’s most ambitious album in a long while. But with only three nominations, and none in the major categories, Eternal Sunshine was snubbed. Critics and fans praised the project, and Grande scored two number-one singles on the Hot 100. Grande has not been one to care much about the Grammys (she’s missed multiple ceremonies). However, perhaps there’s a chance she could snag an award for the upcoming body of work.

Regardless, Grande herself is having a stellar year already. She may not have won the Oscar, but she’s snagged other awards along the way. At the Oscars, she told Variety that the awards circuit has been the most surreal moment of her life.

It’s not something I ever dreamed of in my wildest dreams. The gift of my life was playing Glinda. So this part… I didn’t let my mind go this far. You don’t expect this thing. Doing the work is the gift. This is just such a surreal acknowledgement and cherry on top. To be included with so many actors and actresses I love so much. This whole circuit has been an amazing dream.

Things aren’t slowing down for her either, as she’s set to pick up Glinda’s wand again in Wicked: For Good. The sequel will be released on Nov. 21, and fans expect Eternal Sunshine’s deluxe to be released in the weeks before.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy