Grab your wands, because ‘Wicked’ is finally on its way to streaming

Musicals are still a niche genre, so it’s completely understandable if you haven’t seen Wicked on stage. However, now that it’s a major motion picture, there’s no excuse not to catch what is arguably the biggest movie of the last few months. And if you surprisingly missed its extended run in theaters, fear not, because Wicked is finally heading to streaming.

Recommended Videos

Ever since its release, the popularity and success of Wicked has been monumental. Defying gravity, if you will. From its iconic press tour, meme-worthy interviews, and Jonathan Bailey’s suave demeanor to the movie’s box office smashing theatrical run, Wicked has kept audiences entertained for months on end. Now, fans and newbies can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

It’s almost time for a magical streaming debut

‘WICKED’ will exclusively stream on Peacock starting March 21st. pic.twitter.com/fH5yjWU1n4 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 19, 2025

Starting Mar. 21, Wicked: Part 1 will be available to stream on Peacock. The movie was previously available for rent on Prime Video, but now all you’ll need is a Peacock subscription. The streaming release is coming at the perfect time as well. Now that awards season is over, anticipation for Wicked: For Good is officially underway.

We can’t wait for Wicked: For Good

You will be changed. Wicked: For Good, only in theaters November 21, 2025.💚🩷 pic.twitter.com/vBhTwNTVNa — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) December 16, 2024

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo might have dropped some lowkey teasers for Wicked: For Good with their opening performance at the Oscars. The pair of besties performed three songs in total, and each of them held weight. Grande kicked off the performance with a rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz. Judy Garland sang this song as Dorothy Gale in the movie adaptation, and it won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1940. Following this, Erivo took the stage with a rendition of “Home” from The Wiz: The Super Soul Musical, another Oz adaptation. The Wiz is particularly relevant and stands out among Oz adaptations because it retells the story of The Wizard of Oz through the context of African-American culture, and stars an all-Black cast.

After this, both women came together to sing the show-stopping duet, “Defying Gravity.” The song is the anthem of Wicked in pop culture, and Erivo’s angelic riff at the end has been attempted by everyone from TikTok influencers, to Keke Palmer. But, what does this have to do with Wicked: For Good?

A brand new interpretation

Photo via Universal Pictures

Grande’s choice of song might give us an insight into some changes that might be made in the Wicked sequel. There are rumors that Wicked: For Good will borrow some plot points from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz to give more context to the story. There has also been constant online debate on whether Dorothy will have a bigger part in the sequel than she did in the musical. If she does, then Grande’s song choice holds more significance.

As for Erivo’s choice, as a Black woman in the world of Oz, The Wiz is an important part of her history and references. Erivo will also be collaborating with the film’s musical team to create a new song for Elphaba in the sequel. Additionally, a second original song will be made for Glinda. So, even if you know everything about Wicked, there are still some things to look forward to in the upcoming sequel.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy