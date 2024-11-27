‘He can train in my bed next time’: Jonathan Bailey puts the ‘wink’ in Winkie Prince with shameless ‘Wicked’ BTS thirst trap

Jonathan Bailey is bringing the heat, and we’re barely holding it together. While prepping for his role as Fiyero in Wicked, the heartthrob delivered a behind-the-scenes treat that left fans weak in the knees.

Let’s set the scene: Bailey, mid-workout, dons a fitted grey t-shirt, colorful shorts, and a red cap worn backward—a classic thirst trap uniform. But the pièce de résistance? His veiny, sculpted arms were on full display, practically begging to be admired. It didn’t take long to turn a simple training update into a full-blown thirst fest. Tweets ranged from the cheeky “He can train in my bed next time” to outright swooning: “The things I’ll let this man do to me.” And honestly, they’re not wrong. Bailey’s transformation into the Winkie Prince is proving to be as drool-worthy as it is impressive.

Fiyero’s dangerous game

Jonathan Bailey training for ‘WICKED’ pic.twitter.com/jhCycMdBje — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 25, 2024

Of course, thirst traps like these come with their risks—namely, a social media meltdown. Fans are dissecting every inch of the photo, from the glisten of sweat on his forehead to the casual tilt of his cap. One commenter hilariously pointed out, “He can train me next.” Another joked, “He needs to put me in a chokehold.” To top off the thirst-fest, Bailey let it slip that he took a risque photo of himself in only his Fiyero boots. The thought that the photo exists is enough to make fans lose their minds.

But beyond the jokes and heart-eyes emojis, this photo reminds us of Bailey’s incredible dedication to his craft. Transforming into Fiyero isn’t just about looking good, though he’s definitely nailing that part. It’s about embodying the character with every ounce of energy and precision. The veins and muscles may be stealing the show right now, but they’re also a testament to his hard work behind the scenes. If fans have their way, they’ll want more shirtless gym photos and fewer barriers to their Wicked fantasies. Until then, this thirst trap will tide us over nicely. And to Jonathan, if you’re reading this: the internet is rooting for you and your biceps.

Jonathan Bailey and his super hot roles

Jonathan Bailey reveals he has a picture of himself with nothing but his Fiyero boots on. pic.twitter.com/9nN8ZABAmh — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 25, 2024

Let’s not forget the charm factor that’s cemented Bailey as one of Hollywood’s most coveted stars. Largely known for his smoldering portrayal of Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton, he’s no stranger to sending fans into a frenzy. The scene of him soaking wet in the pond in Bridgerton is still very fresh in our memory. And let’s not even get into his role in Fellow Travelers, where he blessed us with more than enough to see. However, this glimpse into his Wicked training adds a new layer of allure. Whether he’s hitting the gym or perfecting a dance routine, Bailey radiates charisma and, let’s face it, raw sex appeal.

As Fiyero, Bailey steps into some pretty big shoes. The role demands a mix of boyish charm, sly confidence, and, apparently, some serious arm strength. It’s no surprise fans are already imagining him strutting through the Emerald City, turning heads left and right. If this photo is any indication, Bailey was more than ready to embrace the dashing, flirty essence of his character.

