‘Jonathan Bailey came to flex’: ‘Wicked’ heartthrob shows off his muscular legs in a sneaky little short getup

Jonathan Bailey had his big break thanks to the role of Anthony Bridgerton, the oldest sibling on Netflix’s hit historical romance show Bridgerton. His style has shifted from project to project, but in real life, the English actor is just as fearless, fashionably speaking. Especially when it comes to the colorful world of Wicked.

Even though he’s stayed impressively busy following his rise to superstardom, Bailey still knows how to have fun. He has scored a role in the Matt Bomer limited series Fellow Travelers, for which he won a Critics Choice Award and a Primetime Emmy nomination, he has taken over for Chris Pratt as the leading man in the upcoming Jurassic World installment alongside Scarlett Johansson, and he’s less than a month out from debuting as Fiyero in the upcoming Wicked movie musical. All while serving bold looks.

In the past few months, Wicked lead actresses Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who play Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, have taken it upon themselves to go the extra mile to promote their characters through fashion — Erivo often dresses in jewel green and Grande in princess pink. Although Bailey didn’t adopt method dressing for his Wicked promo, he did bring the big guns to the red carpet.

Jonathan Bailey’s latest look proves he doesn’t skip leg days

Jonathan Bailey is challenging men’s fashion with his latest looks in Australia, where he and the Wicked cast promoted the upcoming musical. For the photocall, the actor opted for a casual ‘fit, pairing a see-through black polo shirt with a pair of black mini shorts that sent the internet into a frenzy.

The Bridgerton star was ready for Sydney’s warm weather with his casual fit from Giuliva Heritage Spring 2025. Everything was paired with leather loafers to show off his athletic body.

“Jonathan Bailey came to flex legs,” wrote one fan online, as more praised his athletic body. “i know jonathan bailey doesn’t play about leg day,” wrote another.

Paired next to his co-stars, the actor’s ‘fit gave more Gladiator vibes than Wicked, which is a highly-anticipated pairing this year. “Gladiator meets Wicked. Glicked,” wrote one fan. Inspired by last year’s Barbenheimer, where fans watched Barbie and Oppenheimer back to back, since they premiered the same weekend. Ridley Scott’s sequel to the 2000 Gladiator will hit theaters the same weekend as Wicked, leading to the “Glicked” moniker.

His co-stars were more business-ready, as Jeff Goldblum shined in Loeve’s Fall 2024 collection, combining a green-olive palette, and giving him a relaxed yet effortlessly elegant vibe. His outfit bounced back from yesterday’s look at the Wicked premiere.

Also sporting a custom Loewe look, Goldblum donned a tailcoat from the Fall 2024 collection mixed with a gold feather from the Spring 2025 collection in the same color scheme, the perfect tribute to his character, the Wizard, in an effortless mixed-green look. The lead stars again tapped into their characters in green and pink, respectively.

For the Sydney premiere on Nov. 4, Bailey didn’t show off his muscley legs, but instead opted for an elegant attire, fit for the event. The Jurassic World star wore a white custom single-breasted wool suit, paired with a vibrant yellow silk shirt, and black shoes that kind of ruined the playful vibe of the overall look, if we’re being honest.

With more red-carpet looks to come, one thing is for sure: Jonathan Bailey is not here to play and we can expect more bold and playful looks from the heartthrob.

