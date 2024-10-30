Ariana Grande is bringing back Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ press tour with the most dazzling Glinda outfits

In 2023, Barbie took over the world and became a whole movement, leading to a worldwide shortage of pink. Margot Robbie promoted the film by wearing Barbie-inspired outfits and she created a trend to follow, because Ariana Grande is doing the same for the Wicked press tour.

Recommended Videos

Earlier this summer, Blake Lively attempted to recreate Robbie’s popularity when premiering It Ends With Us. Her character, a florist, gave her endless opportunities to flaunt gorgeous floral dresses, but the message of the film — which revolved around domestic violence — didn’t allow her to fulfill her Barbie dreams, and Lively’s seemingly glib approach led to a wave of backlash.

Ariana Grande, however, is at liberty to do as she pleases for her upcoming film. The famous pop star is making her way back to film with a role in the adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, where she plays Glinda, and everything she has worn so far has been magical and spot-on with her character.

Ariana Grande’s latest white look was a Wicked dream

the people’s princess pic.twitter.com/vZJFpj6aGn — Ariana Grande Updates (@AGSpotifyData) October 30, 2024

Method dressing is getting more and more popular, and Grande and her co-star Cynthia Erivo applied this throughout the year to promote their upcoming Jon M. Chu musical. Grande, who plays Glinda, dressed in pink, while Erivo, who plays Elphaba, was dressed in green.

For the latest event as she attended the WSJ Innovator Awards, Ariana Grande strayed from the pink all while keeping her character with a new fashion style. The “7 Rings” singer was Glinda-worthy with a white ensemble.

Wearing a white strapless Vivienne Westwood lace gown with a signature Westwood corset from the 2024 bridal collection., the actress was a dream as she embodied Glinda‘s voluminous skirt fashion style. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry, as she has recently become a brand ambassador for the company.

the people’s princess pic.twitter.com/vZJFpj6aGn — Ariana Grande Updates (@AGSpotifyData) October 30, 2024

She wore the Millenia clip earrings, paired with a mixed-cut Matrix necklace, a Millenia chocker, and a Matrix ring. She continued the white-out look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps and donned a white sparkly makeup courtesy of her R.E.M. makeup brand and a sleek bun.

Ariana was at the WSJ Innovator event for business but she also had time to have fun. Singer Charlie XCX shared a selfie as she hung out with Grande and model Emily Ratajkowski, and the two seemed to have had a lot of fun together throughout the night.

Charli xcx shares new selfie with Ariana Grande and Emily Ratajkowski. pic.twitter.com/U0V4ieM3K9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2024

Although she has flaunted several pink outfits, including a feather Balenciaga strapless gown and Valentino rose pumps, she stepped up her white look at a special Wicked screening in New York City with a custom Versace ensemble, which included a retro Versace asymmetrical vest and skirt.

Ariana Grande and her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, have been working hard the entire tour. The two had fun taking inspiration from her Wicked role at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala earlier this month, where she combined Glinda’s Old Hollywood style with a modern one with a white polka dot 1963 Pierre Balmain gown.

Wicked will premiere in theaters on Nov. 22 but we can’t have enough of her princess looks, as she proved she understood the assignment, leaving us all wanting more.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy