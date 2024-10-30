Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Ariana Grande attends the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on October 29, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘She literally looks like a princess’: Ariana Grande is a vision in white in stunning Glinda-inspired Vivienne Westwood bridal dress

The singer and her stylist are slaying this press run.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Oct 30, 2024 01:21 pm

Ariana Grande continued her run of stunning looks inspired by her Wicked character at the Wall Street Journal Magazine‘s Innovator Awards on Tuesday. The actress and singer donned a beautiful Vivienne Westwood Couture piece from the fashion house’s 2024 bridal collection.

Recommended Videos

The Eline dress’s bold, corseted silhouette and lace texture channeled Glinda’s signature pink bubble dress, with a modern, romantic twist, making Grande look just like a princess. Styled by longtime collaborator Mimi Cuttrell, the “Eternal Sunshine” songstress paired the gown with simple white pumps and the Swarovski Matrix necklace, Millenia choker, and Millenia clip, per Red Carpet Fashion Awards.

Ariana Grande arrives at the 2024 "WSJ Innovators Awards" on October 29, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

This ethereal bridal evening outfit follows Grande’s chic day look from a Wicked early screening event on Monday, where she wore a ’50s-inspired Versace vest and skirt combo in ivory. Other brands picked by the Grammy winner include Balenciaga, Oscar de la Renta, and Thom Browne.

Grande and Cuttrell’s curated catalog ever since press for Wicked began back in February has been matched at every turn by castmate and Elphaba actress Cynthia Erivo and her stylist Jason Bolden. The former Nickelodeon actress has worn nearly every shade of blush, pink, white, and cream under the sun, while Erivo has played with her character’s signature green and black palette.

Ariana Grande (L) and Cynthia Erivo attend the 2024 WSJ Innovators Awards at Museum of Modern Art on October 29, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

The British actress joined Grande at the WSJ Innovator Awards to present Wicked director Jon M. Chu with the 2024 Film Innovator award. Grande introduced the filmmaker with whom she’s been working since she was cast as the Good Witch in 2021 as a “truly extraordinary wizard — the good kind, though.” The 31-year-old also had a run-in with another 2024 headliner, Charli XCX, at the event, who complimented Grande on her awe-inspiring Vivienne Westwood fashion moment.

@whowhatwear

they’re just like us fr. 🫶 #arianagrande #charlixcx #palomaelsesser #emrata

♬ original sound – whowhatwear

Stars have always made playful nods to their latest characters or films on the red carpet, but it wasn’t until Zendaya began doing it regularly during her press runs for Spider-Man that it became the norm. Seeing Grande and Erivo get to be playful with their outfits as they reimagine the iconic costumes of the screen and stage legends they’re embodying for Wicked has been nothing short of extraordinary for fashion fans.

Ariana Grande at the 14th Annual WSJ Innovators Awards held at the Museum of Modern Art on October 29, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by Adrian Edwards/GC Images/Getty Images

Although part one of Wicked will be heading to theaters in just under a month, we’ll get to see more of the duo’s Oz-inspired fashion yet as they embark on the promo run for part two, scheduled for release a year after the first installment. Despite some negative reactions to the film’s promotional material so far, particularly regarding its cinematography, early feedback from critics calls it an “absolutely stunning vision” and a “masterpiece.”

Wicked is an adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical of the same name which premiered in 2003, with the characters of Elphaba and Glinda being popularized by original stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. In the film, though, Grande and Erivo are joined in the cast by Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, as well as Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, and Peter Dinklage.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.