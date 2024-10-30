‘She literally looks like a princess’: Ariana Grande is a vision in white in stunning Glinda-inspired Vivienne Westwood bridal dress

Ariana Grande continued her run of stunning looks inspired by her Wicked character at the Wall Street Journal Magazine‘s Innovator Awards on Tuesday. The actress and singer donned a beautiful Vivienne Westwood Couture piece from the fashion house’s 2024 bridal collection.

The Eline dress’s bold, corseted silhouette and lace texture channeled Glinda’s signature pink bubble dress, with a modern, romantic twist, making Grande look just like a princess. Styled by longtime collaborator Mimi Cuttrell, the “Eternal Sunshine” songstress paired the gown with simple white pumps and the Swarovski Matrix necklace, Millenia choker, and Millenia clip, per Red Carpet Fashion Awards.

Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

This ethereal bridal evening outfit follows Grande’s chic day look from a Wicked early screening event on Monday, where she wore a ’50s-inspired Versace vest and skirt combo in ivory. Other brands picked by the Grammy winner include Balenciaga, Oscar de la Renta, and Thom Browne.

Grande and Cuttrell’s curated catalog ever since press for Wicked began back in February has been matched at every turn by castmate and Elphaba actress Cynthia Erivo and her stylist Jason Bolden. The former Nickelodeon actress has worn nearly every shade of blush, pink, white, and cream under the sun, while Erivo has played with her character’s signature green and black palette.

Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

The British actress joined Grande at the WSJ Innovator Awards to present Wicked director Jon M. Chu with the 2024 Film Innovator award. Grande introduced the filmmaker with whom she’s been working since she was cast as the Good Witch in 2021 as a “truly extraordinary wizard — the good kind, though.” The 31-year-old also had a run-in with another 2024 headliner, Charli XCX, at the event, who complimented Grande on her awe-inspiring Vivienne Westwood fashion moment.

Stars have always made playful nods to their latest characters or films on the red carpet, but it wasn’t until Zendaya began doing it regularly during her press runs for Spider-Man that it became the norm. Seeing Grande and Erivo get to be playful with their outfits as they reimagine the iconic costumes of the screen and stage legends they’re embodying for Wicked has been nothing short of extraordinary for fashion fans.

Photo by Adrian Edwards/GC Images/Getty Images

Although part one of Wicked will be heading to theaters in just under a month, we’ll get to see more of the duo’s Oz-inspired fashion yet as they embark on the promo run for part two, scheduled for release a year after the first installment. Despite some negative reactions to the film’s promotional material so far, particularly regarding its cinematography, early feedback from critics calls it an “absolutely stunning vision” and a “masterpiece.”

Wicked is an adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical of the same name which premiered in 2003, with the characters of Elphaba and Glinda being popularized by original stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. In the film, though, Grande and Erivo are joined in the cast by Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, as well as Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, and Peter Dinklage.

