Ariana Grande is a Versace Queen as she pays homage to previous Glinda actresses during ‘Wicked’ press tour

The press tour for the upcoming Wicked musical has kicked off and what a journey we’re on. Ariana Grande is putting her stylist Mimi Cuttrell to work, and her recent Versace outfit honored several Wicked actresses before her.

On Monday, Oct. 28, Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo attended an early screening of the musical in New York City. As she did in all her previous appearances, the popstar sensation shone in an all-white retro Versace look, which featured an asymmetrical vest and a pleated skirt.

The look was custom-made for Grande for the event, and she paired it with over-the-elbow white gloves, a Versace Medusa ’95 Tote Bag, and white pointed-toe shows. She also wore her blonde hair in her signature high ponytail, accessorizing with pearl earrings and subtle makeup. The “Thank U, Next” star wasn’t only red carpet-ready but her style had a specific reference to her character.

Ariana Grande’s Versace outfit honored other Glinda actresses

Wicked is one of the most famous and beloved musicals by Stephen Schwartz, and it has delighted the audience for over two decades. The original production won three Tony Awards and seven Drama Desk Awards, with the original soundtrack scoring a Grammy Award, too.

Wicked has seen several productions, but the upcoming film, with Jon M. Chu at the helm, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, will get a chance to reach a wider audience, thanks to its international theatrical release. The two-part film has been in talks for two decades but it took a long time to get it started.

With many actresses taking over the role, including Frozen‘s Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, Ariana Grande’s outfit honors the previous actresses with an outfit resembling the Shiz University uniform. The costumes have changed over the years, and have seen several colors. One was a retro outfit similar to Ariana Grande’s custom two-piece, worn during the U.K. Wicked tour.

oh but anti ariana twitter said that they haven’t been paying homage to the OG’s and basically erasing them, so how can this be true? pic.twitter.com/VEvPhegJrl — SETHY 🪐 (@sethspov) October 29, 2024

Her outfit is no coincidence, as the New York special screening had previous Glinda and Elphaba actresses attending the event, with Chenoweth included. Amanda Jane Cooper, Alli Mauzey, Alexandra Socha, Carrie St. Louis, Brittney Johnson, McKenzie Kurtz, Ginna Claire Mason, Katie Rose Clarke, Jenny DiNoia, Talia Suskauer, Mary Kate Morrissey, Dee Roscioli, Alyssa Fox, and Caroline Bowman were among the Broadway stars who watched the musical alongside Erivo and Grande.

Ariana Grande & Kristin Chenoweth watching a screening of ‘WICKED’ together. pic.twitter.com/hocmnMbwkp — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 29, 2024

The special screening comes after the two lead actresses watched the film with one of the U.S.’ most famous families: the Kardashians. The three Kardashian sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe were joined by their sister Kylie Jenner, and their many children in Kim’s Los Angeles residence, which had been decorated in pink and green to celebrate the occasion.

The private screening was also the first time Erivo and Grande got to see the musical together. “That was a lot of fun,” Erivo told Entertainment Tonight. “Very emotional, lots of tears, and it was really, really sweet. It was the first time that Ari and I got to watch it together. It was really lovely.”

The Wicked press tour is just getting started, and, after donning a classic Chanel look, a pink Balenciaga gown, and a polka dot vintage Balmain, Ariana Grande has more opportunities to test her Wicked fashion knowledge.

