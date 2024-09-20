‘Just not used to this kind of drama’: Blake Lively is shocked people are upset with her tone-deaf ‘It Ends With Us’ promotion

It Ends With Us, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name, gave Blake Lively a huge opportunity to prove her skills, both in front of and behind the camera. Instead, it led to perhaps the biggest backlash of her career and a recent report reveals she’s still completely unaware of her wrongdoing.

The adaptation of Hoover’s novel didn’t have the smoothest road from page to screen thanks to the controversies surrounding its author and reader reactions to the novel. Jane the Virgin‘s Justin Baldoni acquired the rights for the novel (and its sequel, It Starts With Us) through his production company Wayfarer Studios in 2019, a project he would ultimately direct, produce, and star in. However, it took a while to make progress. In early 2023, Blake Lively officially signed on to play the lead character, Lily Bloom, a decision contended by the fans, as many believed she was too old for the role. Her previous acting experience also made her an unpopular choice for the fans. But the drama was just getting started.

The adaptation started receiving interest and excitement once the first trailer arrived, but no one could’ve prepared us for the drama that ensued. From creative differences between Lively and Baldoni that resulted in two versions of the film’s ending, their physical distance at the film’s premiere, and the way Lively handled the press tour, it’s a pure miracle It Ends With Us became the commercial success it was, grossing $326.2 million worldwide and becoming 2024’s 15th highest-grossing film (via The Numbers).

Blake Lively still doesn’t understand the reason for the It Ends With Us backlash

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Before starring in It Ends With Us, Blake Lively was one of the most beloved celebrities. She was hardly a critically acclaimed actress, but her public persona made her appear funny, relatable, and nice. The press tour for the drama film changed all that. As It Ends With Us strongly deals with a relationship overshadowed by the trauma of domestic violence, Blake Lively and the film’s marketing decided to promote the film as a lovable rom-com, which drew major criticism from the audience and DV victims.

The Gossip Girl star lost her “nice” status after a journalist posted a “nightmare” interview from 2016 wherein she shared Lively’s “mean girls” attitude nearly made her want to quit her job. Other stories, plus Lively’s aloof behavior on the tour, turned people against her — for a good reason. However, Lively’s team and several cast members tried to pin this against Justin Baldoni, but that didn’t work.

According to a report by People, the actress was “upset” by people’s reactions and was “pretty surprised” by the backlash. A source explained, “She initially felt very vulnerable and upset. During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light. She’s just not used to this kind of drama.”

Naturally, Lively has been everyone’s favorite celeb for so long. However, her entire behavior on the press tour and this newest report prove she doesn’t fully understand where everyone is coming from and that the backlash is a direct result of her actions.

Blake Lively is focused on work and family



Following the backlash, the actress has been spotted out and about with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and recently even channeled Barbie and Ken on their latest stroll through New York City, The actress is seen wearing a cozy pink sweatshirt and blue jeans, with Reynolds wearing a navy button-up shirt with two pink birds printed on it.

The couple has reasons to celebrate, as their films made history this year, despite the negative feedback. Deadpool & Wolverine grossed $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, and It Ends With Us, which premiered shortly after, also took the second spot at the box office, replicating Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s record from 1990, when they dominated the charts with Ghost and Die Hard 2, respectively.

Lively is scheduled to star in A Simple Favor 2 in March 2024. Rumors of an It Ends With Us sequel are also in the works, but it’s unlikely Lively and Baldoni will reunite with that one, let alone work together ever again.

