Blake Lively once graced our small screens with her fashionista role in Gossip Girl, and then continued to honor Instagram feeds with her good looks, gorgeous outfits, lush hair, and her “goals” relationship with Ryan Reynolds. The recent negative attention she’s getting while promoting her latest film, It Ends with Us, has led to multiple questions about her including her family. So, is Blake Lively a nepo baby?

Recommended Videos

Lively might be considered an A-list star, but she hasn’t starred in many blockbusters. With four children under ten, that would’ve been complicated, though. So far, Blake Lively’s most defining role yet is still the one of Serena van der Woodsen in The CW drama series Gossip Girl. She had her breakthrough role in 2005’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but the coming-of-age drama had nothing on the love she received for Serena.

Since then, she starred in several films, including the critically panned Green Lantern, Woody Allen’s Cafe Society, the romantic fantasy The Age of Adaline, the survival thriller The Shallows, and the thriller A Simple Favor. With Lively’s press tour for It Ends with Us going viral — and not in a good way — let’s ask the real question here: who are her parents?

Guess what? Blake Lively is a nepo baby

Although you might not believe it, Lively is yet another Hollywood nepo baby. Despite her current love for New York City, Lively was born in sunny California, right in Los Angeles, the land of all possibilities. Both her parents are Hollywood veterans and, well, that explains so much.

Her mother, Elaine, was a talent manager but also did some acting, and her father, Ernie Lively, was as an actor and director with a career that spanned 50 years. Blake has four other siblings, and all of them have worked in the entertainment industry. Perhaps the most famous one is Robyn Lively, known for the 1989 cult classic Teen Witch, as well as The Karate Kid, and Cobra Kai.

In fact, Blake’s first stint with acting was in 1998 in her dad’s film Sandman when she was merely 10 years old. In return, his dad played her father on screen in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its 2008 sequel.

There you have it — Blake Lively is a nepo baby, which somehow managed to escape the public’s scrutiny for all these years. Well, not anymore.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy