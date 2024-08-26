‘It broke my heart watching that’: Reporter who posted interview of Blake Lively acting like a mean girl reveals why she did it

Blake Lively is often celebrated as carefree, charismatic, and playful, and fans have eaten it up. However, her behavior was highlighted during the rollout of her new film, It Ends With Us, thanks to her disastrous interviews in which she tried to downplay the seriousness of the film’s subject matter. Fans have called for her to improve, but were we all wearing rose-tinted glasses for years?

Earlier this month, an old interview of Lively and her co-star ​​Parker Posey was shared by journalist Kjersti Flaa. In the clip Flaa posted on YouTube, Lively appears to be moody, frustrated, and, at some points, downright rude. But the clip is from almost a decade ago, a part of the promotion for Woody Allen’s film Cafe Society. So, why did Flaa choose to share it now?

We got our answer when she made a TikTok clip explaining how it had been a “crazy week,” and she felt she needed to comment on her decision. “After I posted the interview with Blake Lively that a lot of people have been watching I got so many questions from people asking why I decided to post that interview now, eight years later,” she tells the camera. “The reason for that is I got contacted by another reporter who told me a story that was a little similar to this one that he had experienced.”

Flaa explains that she and the unnamed reporter started “comparing notes about this,” and then she realized this behavior was unacceptable and “needs to be called out.” She also used the TikTok clip to thank people who had reached out to show their support.

“I think now I understand why it’s gone viral like it has,” Flaa explains. “I think it’s not only because of Blake Lively, it’s because a lot of people could kind of resonate with this situation.” She notes how she has been contacted by multiple women who have had similar experiences with “mean girl energy.” Flaa also claimed that “no one apologized” and noted how the publicity teams for celebrities could spin situations like this by pushing positive stories. So far, no one is buying it, and Lively is still receiving backlash for her actions!

On a positive note, Flaa praised Kristen Stewart, whom she interviewed for Cafe Society after her horrific experience with Lively and Posey, and described her as “the most wonderful, wonderful person to interview.”

People react to Kjersti Flaa’s explanation of why she posted Blake Livley’s mean girl interview

Kjersti Flaa’s video is worth watching. She speaks eloquently and is incredibly likable, and the comment section on the post shows just how many people support her. “Sorry, that happened to you. No matter how old you get, people will be rude,” a comment reads.

“It broke my heart watching that.. You behaved so nicely.. Much much success,” another person shared.

Other reactions praised her for her patience and handling it “so much better than I ever would have. So graceful, so sophisticated and professional.”

“I love when she was trying to slam you, ‘Would you ask the men that?!’ And you so sincerely replied, ‘I would,’” and “You are so classy and beautiful.”

Celebrities are people, too, and have bad days, but Flaa’s video encourages everyone to be better and hold themselves accountable for their behavior, no matter who they are!

