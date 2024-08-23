‘I can’t say enough how disappointed I am’: Alexa Nikolas calls out Blake Lively and ‘It Ends With Us’ for a disastrous rollout and an explosive music choice

Blake Lively has been getting a lot of negative attention relating to her interviews and promotion of her new film, It Ends With Us.

The film tackles complex topics, including the realities of what it is like to be in an abusive relationship, and rather than discuss the complexities of the movie, Lively (who plays the lead role of Lily Bloom) has made some disastrous comments, including this tone-deaf remark: “Grab your friends, wear your florals, and head out to see it!” All this is to say, many people are unhappy with her right now, and actress Alexa Nikolas is among Lively’s critics.

Nikolas recently took to Instagram to make a post calling out Lively. “I can’t say enough how disappointed I am in @BlakeLively and @ItEndsWithUsMovie,” she wrote. “Not only has your roll out of this film been a complete disaster and shame, but you also put my known abuser/groomer’s music in your film.”

She continued, “There is physical evidence of him grooming me when he was 33 and I was 16. It’s easily accessible on the internet sadly since I had to also take on the emotional labor of exposing Rhye with evidence. [There] was also a very public lawsuit that goes into great detail about what he did to me. Shame on this film.”

The abuser she is referring to is her ex-husband, Canadian musician Michael Milosh (who is 16 years her senior). The film uses a song, “Hymn” by Milosh, which Nikolas has taken issue with because it seems inappropriate given that he was the subject of her 2021 lawsuit. The lawsuit (which Nikolas later dropped) alleged that Milosh had “preyed on the innocence of a minor fan to manipulate and coerce her into succumbing to his repeated sexual assaults of her.” She also alleged that she endured “years of sexual grooming” and that she had been manipulated into marrying him in 2012.

Fans react to Alexa Nikolas’s criticism of Blake Lively

In response, Nikolas has received support from her fans. “I’m so sorry. This film is a train wreck for so many reasons,” a comment reads. “Shame on them! You are SO BRAVE using your platform to expose this and so much more. Your bravery has helped me in my journey and I hope you find justice with this situation,” another weighed in.

However, there has also been criticism of her calling out Blake Lively. “Wait why blame blake and not the other actors and the director?” a comment reads. “why are you blaming blake for??” another Instagram user wrote.

