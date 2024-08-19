‘We need Dan Humphrey to spill the teaaaaaaaaa’: TikToker reveals how no one on Gossip Girl had anything nice to say about Blake Lively

Blake Lively’s behavior has come under examination after an old interview of her being a mean girl to a reporter surfaced. There’s that, and then there’s the drama surrounding her and Justin Baldoni and what really went down on the set of their new film, It Ends with Us. Everyone is taking sides, and Lively is under the microscope; some people are now trying to see if there were earlier signs suggesting that she is not the awesome, hilarious, and carefree person she is so often portrayed to be.

TikTok user jacanderson claimed that she used to work on Gossip Girl. The hit series was when so many people fell in love with Lively, who played the lead, Serena Van Der Woodsen. Her character was beautiful, charismatic, and sometimes even kind. But did anyone who worked on the series describe Lively in the same way?

“About ten-ish years ago, I used to work as a stand-in and a photo-double on Gossip Girl and there was one episode that I met the whole class despite Blake and Leighton,” jacanderson shares. She then reveals how she spoke to the personal assistants and expressed her desire to meet the lead actresses. The personal assistants allegedly had only lovely things to say about working with Leighton Meester (who played the role of Blair Waldorf) and referred to her as “so nice.” They added, “She’s so sweet, she’s so fun, she’s so caring.” And what did they say about Lively? Well, they didn’t mention her at all!

Does the age-old adage “if you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all” apply here? TikTok user jacanderson seemed to suggest it did with her caption. She wrote, “Always wondered why they had nothing to say about Blake Lively.”

Is Blake Lively the goddess everyone believes she is, or just another mean girl?

The TikTok post has attracted a lot of attention and people have been eager to share their thoughts. “i have never heard a bad word about leighton meester,” a fan wrote. “Leighton is an actual angel!!!! Sweetest person and mama,” another shared.

Other reactions include, “Blake Lively is the new Lea Michelle,” “Blake is a nepo baby, Leighton was born in prison while both her parents were serving time. she seems to have had a much more grounded upbringing,” and “Blake lively made herself so unlikable with this press tour alone it’s almost poetic.”

Sme fans are also calling on the other members of the cast to reveal everything. “We need Dan Humphrey to spill the teaaaaaaaaa,” a comment reads, referring to actor Penn Badgley’s role on the show. He also dated Lively between 2007 and 2010. “@Penn Badgley we KNOW you have some stories,” another fan shared.

