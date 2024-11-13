‘He is the most unhinged cast member’: Jonathan Bailey has the most priceless reaction to reliving his steamiest role on the ‘Wicked’ red carpet

Where has Jonathan Bailey been all our lives? The promotional tour for the upcoming Wicked has shown the delightful Brit in a whole new light.

Bailey is more fun, excited, and quirky, a demeanor that perfectly matches his role as the suave Fiyero in the highly anticipated musical-turned-movie. As one of the most sought-after men in Hollywood today, and one of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive honoree, Bailey’s status as a sex symbol is now truly being appreciated.

But there’s also a steamy role that Bailey brought to life not long ago, and he’s more than happy to bask in his sexiness when he’s on the red carpet. The Bridgerton star has been active in the industry for years, but is finally getting his flowers, and we can’t get enough of him. The actor is beloved not only for his talent in acting but also for his personality, which often leads to fun fan interactions. One such interaction happened while Bailey was in Mexico promoting his next project, Wicked.

Jonathan Bailey’s steamy red carpet

THERES ACTUALLY NO FUCKING WAY LMFAO pic.twitter.com/PVQ9onlnBQ — miah (@cupidhawk) November 12, 2024

Jonathan Bailey has had some of the most brilliant fan interactions during the Wicked tour, and a hilarious moment in Mexico City takes the cake. While walking the red carpet, some eager fans screamed loud enough to get Bailey’s attention, and ask him to autograph a picture. However, it wasn’t just any picture. The fan handed Bailey a still of a scene from one of his recent projects, Fellow Travelers. The Peabody Award-winning miniseries starred Bailey alongside Matt Bomer, and follows the tumultuous relationship between the two men across decades, from the 50s, till the 90s.

Fellow Travelers was praised for its political themes and gut-wrenching romance, but it was also lauded for its raw portrayal of a gay relationship, which included a lot of sex between the two men. One of the most talked-about of these scenes was the one pictured in the still Bailey was asked to sign- a scene where his character sucks Bomer’s character’s toes. Bailey was more than happy to sign the photograph despite its steamy contents, and many fans noted how proud he looked of his work.

One fan commented, “he is the most unhinged cast member, Jeff Goldblum is a close second.” Another commented, “his smile says it all,” as Bailey raised the picture and posed with a proud smile after signing it.

Jonathan Bailey in Fellow Travelers

Jonathan Bailey began his career in theater as a child and has starred in many plays over the years. He gained international fame through his role as Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton. However, playing the charming rake brought attention to the fact that Bailey is gay, which many Bridgerton fans did not know at the time.

While Bailey has no qualms with taking on straight roles, he has also made it clear that his sexuality is not a secret. In a profile piece for GQ in 2022, Bailey talked about the pressure he felt to keep his sexuality hidden at the start of his career. He said, “Of course, I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight.” But then he added, “I reached a point where I thought, f-ck this, I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face on a Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part.”

