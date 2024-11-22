Review: ‘Wicked’ is a triumphant spectacle of music, magic, and acceptance

Hailed as the grand cinematic event of the year, Wicked promises to envelope you in a magical bubble, and touches down on the wings of extremely high expectations. But without missing a beat, the first part of the epic fantasy soars beyond even the wildest of imaginations.

Recommended Videos

The musical masterpiece’s first foray into the world of film is a bold and colorful work of art, brought to life under the direction of Jon M. Chu. As theater buffs and enticed moviegoers gather round for the monumental musical, it’s almost impossible not to be thrusted into a world of hopeful grandeur. Moreover, lead duo, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, are immaculately spellbinding, viciously excelling in the roles of a lifetime. Supporting actors include: Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Bronwyn James, Peter Dinklage, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Wicked tells the story of Elphaba (Erivo), a young woman with green skin, who has spent much of her life as an outcast. After her magic powers are unexpectedly unveiled at her younger sister’s enrollment into Shiz University, she begins the journey to harness her power, befriending her snooty classmate Galinda (Grande) along the way. However, as she aims to impress the grand Wizard of Oz, she and Galinda are led down vastly different paths.

Undoubtedly, Wicked is packed with heart. No matter the flamboyant, zealous roads Chu traverses, and the movie’s runtime of over two and a half hours, it never loses its punch. As such, the end result is a fantastical, whimsical offering that gives more life to the iconic Land of Oz unlike ever witnessed on screen before. With dazzling set design, and jaw-dropping production and musicality, Wicked is purposefully in your face. Hilariously, following the teasers and trailers released online, many were aggrieved at the movie’s perceived lack of significant tone to captivate viewers. Evidently, Chu sought only to initially feed the world crumbs, as the film itself is a considerably saturated one, with each set positively glowing with gorgeous coloring.

Image via Universal

The pipeline from stage musical to movie adaptation is often met with criticism, especially when much of the emotional core is tossed aside for a shorter, less intentional affair. Under Chu’s direction, and armed with a stellar screenplay by Dana Fox and the author of the original Wicked book, Winnie Holzman, the movie is as faithful as ever to its source material. And by splitting the film into two parts, there is more than enough room for character development, further drawing viewers into the hearts and minds of these iconic characters.

Grande and Erivo have a chemistry that can only truly be forged by their love for music. Both Broadway veterans, they leave a trail of powerhouse vocals with each musical number. And while filling the shoes of fellow virtuosos Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth might prove daunting, there’s no mistaking Elphaba and Galinda are perfectly cast. Remarkably, it does not stop there– Bailey’s impressive turn as Fiyero Tigelaar makes it impossible to take your eyes off the shining, charismatic prince. In the same vein, Yeoh and Goldblum are captivating antagonists, while Dinklage’s voice acting as Doctor Dillamond is a triumph in emotional expression.

Image via Universal Pictures

Erivo’s Elphaba is loaded with daring grit, and a showcase of touching resistance, a feat that is clearly more suited for the screen than the stage. Elphaba’s story of self-love, sacrifice, and resolve is moving, as she chooses to accept the role of villain in an attempt to fight for the greater good. Vocally, Erivo ascends on every song, and even the moments that require a more laid-back and vulnerable singing style are flawlessly executed. She also successfully shows off a lighter side than fans of Elphaba might expect, all the while balancing the hard exterior and soft interior of the classic character.

Grande also stands out, stealing just about every scene she’s in. As a performer who has repeatedly expressed her desire to portray Galinda over her long career, Grande gives the role her all, and then some. Here, she superbly embodies the overdramatic character brought to life by Chenoweth two decades ago. Unsurprisingly, in several instances, she also channels Chenoweth’s Galinda with ease, even down to her cadence and vocal mannerisms. Unmistakably, the ditzy, yet wounded Galinda was always destined to shine on screen, and Grande is, without a doubt, the quintessential choice for the role. It should come as no surprise when the actress and singer earns a variety of nominations, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Image via Universal Pictures

Every now and then, Wicked sticks to its original formula, but it still simultaneously manages to elevate both the renowned music of Stephen Schwartz, and a story that has stood the test of time. At just under three hours, the film does not drag, and while it may seem bulky at times, Wicked is positively packed with enough content to make the time go by. For a film this long to move so smoothly is a great task, and Chu and the cast effectively reel us in with each scene.

Unsurprisingly, Wicked on stage has always been a favorite for the outcasts and the marginalized, and the movie adaptation echoes this sentiment. The clear-cut rejection of Elphaba, simply because of how she looks, and who she is, rings out loud, leading many to identify with the story. Even more subtle is the case of the insecure Galinda, who has led all her life under the umbrella of the world’s opinions, ensuring that she appears perfect at all times. During the course of the story, both women find strength, not just in themselves, but in each other. As Elphaba accepts her quirks and sacrifices for the greater good, Galinda (Glinda) sees life for more than what lies on the surface. Altogether, this is a tale of rising above, falling in love with oneself, and finding friendship and love in the unlikeliest of places, and people.

Overall, Wicked rises above expectations– it’s bold and daring, ticking off multiple genres along the way to make room for an otherworldly fantasy. Even as the film adopts horror qualities towards the end, it never fails to keep its heart at the center. Erivo and Grande are a match made in musical heaven, and the rest of the supporting cast hold their own on the weight of such grandiose production value. There is more than enough time to fall in love, and simultaneously sympathize with the characters, even as they shine against the backdrop of a colossal design. Wicked Part One is rightfully heralded as 2024’s most anticipated extravaganza, and Part Two has incredible shoes to fill.

Wicked Part One A brightly colored extravaganza, 'Wicked' is a monumental feat in the stage-to-screen lineage, with stunning sets, sharp choreography, and delightful musical numbers. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gracefully lead the film to great heights, and Jon M. Chu's tasteful direction raises hopes for 'Part Two.'

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy