‘We’ve seen these movie musicals fail’: Kristin Chenoweth has already seen ‘Wicked’ and isn’t holding back with her reaction

When actress and iconic Broadway superstar Kristin Chenoweth took to TODAY to promote her new Netflix Christmas movie, she couldn’t help but be a little wicked and let everyone know exactly how she feels about the upcoming movie reimagining of the award-winning musical she brought to life over 20 years ago.

Promoting her new movie — with co-star Lindsey Lohan — Kristin was eager to discuss her love of playing villains with a little Southern flair. Playing the mother-in-law from hell, Kristin delivers insults in the form of “kind swipes” that “get you 2 days later.” The movie, Our Little Secret, becomes available on Nov. 27. Speaking about her new husband Josh Bryant, Kristin was happy to have finally found “her person.”

But there’s no escaping the pink elephant in the room, and no, that’s not a Dumbo reference — we’re talking about Glinda. Despite playing Glinda the Good 22 years ago for only 9 months, the role is probably Chenoweth’s most famous. For many, she is Glinda the Good. She is the definitive Glinda.

.@KChenoweth is here to talk about her new holiday movie, “Our Little Secret,” celebrating one year of marriage and, of course, “Wicked!” pic.twitter.com/o9JqiHq1DD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 11, 2024

And Chenoweth is rightfully proud of the role, too, and isn’t shy about sharing her opinions on the upcoming Wicked. Describing herself as a “harsh critic,” Chenoweth, who has already seen the movie, said, “We’ve seen these movie musicals fail more often than they succeed.” But fortunately for all of us die-hard Wicked fans, this is not what she thinks about this adaption. Praising director Jon M. Chu, Kristin says she thinks the film could be “nominated for some Oscars and awards.”

But that’s not all she had to say about the movie or its stars. Speaking with effusive praise for Ariana Grande, who is taking on the role of Glinda, Chenoweth said: “I put it in stone, she brought it home.” Rare praise from the OG Glinda the Good, and a promising sign for anyone concerned about Grande’s performance.

Kristin had only good things to say about both Grande, whom she has known for years, and Cynthia Erivo, who takes on the role of Elphaba, saying that both she and Idina Menzel are “very proud” of Grande and Erivo’s performances. If that wasn’t enough to coax a collective sigh of relief from millions of concerned fans, there’s more.

Chenoweth describes Erivo’s performance as “off the charts amazing,” and goes on to share that she and one-time Wicked co-star Idina Menzel had an emotional moment together while watching the movie, where they “held each other’s hands” to celebrate 22 years of the role.

The Wicked stage musical is such a massive hit, and means so much to so many people, that thousands of fans are worried that the movie might not scratch the same itch, or that it could fall short of the mark. But all the signs point to the movie being good, with early praise and reviews being extremely positive. This will be a massive relief to fans longing for the biggest and best silver screen production possible.

Wicked stars have already made headlines for their method dressing, with Ariana’s pretty in pink ensemble and Fiyero actor Jonathan Bailey’s nod to Dorothy’s iconic slippers. So far, all the signs are good that the production is brimming with love for Wicked. Fans will get the chance to decide for themselves when Wicked hits the theaters next week, releasing on Nov. 22.

