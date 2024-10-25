Netflix’s new holiday romp features a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and Kristin Chenoweth being, well, wicked

Netflix is becoming the place for all things merry and bright… with a touch of Mean Girls nostalgia, too. The trailer is out for the platform’s new Christmas comedy, Our Little Secret, and Lindsay Lohan fans will be delighted.

Recommended Videos

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some awkward moments and family complications, and when Avery (Lohan) meets her BF Cameron’s (Jon Rudnitsky) fam, she finds herself spending time with Logan (Ian Harding, AKA the cute-but-controversial Ezra from Pretty Little Liars). The catch? Logan is dating Cameron’s sis Cassie (Katie Baker)… but Logan and Avery go way back. Yes, they used to date. Cue the fireworks (or Christmas lights).

Of course, a festive film needs an all-star cast to draw people in, and Cameron’s mom is played by none other than Kristin Chenoweth. She’s not the biggest fan of Avery, especially since Avery gives her a bottle of wine with a screwtop which Chenoweth calls “fast and easy.” What a burn. This just means that they’re going to bond by the end of the movie, maybe over a batch of sugar cookies. But in the meantime, I’ll enjoy watching Chenoweth’s digs at her son’s new girlfriend. There’s also a fun surprise for Mean Girls fans: Tim Meadows plays Stan, a pal of Cameron’s family. Will he be as hilarious as Principal Duvall? How could he not be?

The trailer for OUR LITTLE SECRET, starring Lindsay Lohan, has been released.



Premieres November 27 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ibo23bOWBv — Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates (@lavitalohan) October 25, 2024

Fans may be on the fence about Lacey Chabert’s Netflix film Hot Frosty, but Our Little Secret is a more straightforward and expected holiday tale. Lohan and Chenoweth’s comedic timing makes this more enticing than your average flick, though. And did I mention that there are two Mean Girls stars in this movie? That’s all you need to know!

This looks good!! I’m so excited 🤩 — irish ♡ (@irishlevy) October 25, 2024

Be here or BE uninvited next year 😂😂😂 Kristen just sold me on this movie 😂😂😂 — Soleil☀️ (@soleinoir) October 25, 2024

Our holiday queen — brosbelike (@brosbelike1) October 25, 2024

They are ready to entertain us — EtɧαηHμηt (@Ethanhunt036) October 14, 2024

After taking a long break from movies (amid piles of personal drama that you likely know about), Lohan began her Netflix movie era in 2022. Her likable nature is perfect for these cozy, funny movies. She starred in Falling For Christmas, which came out in 2022, and appeared in Irish Wish, which premiered back in March. She’s also appearing in the upcoming sequel Freakier Friday, which has a 2025 release date. So, yeah, she’s totally back.

Lohan told Netflix.tudum.com that she wanted to act again in a romantic comedy and added, “physical comedy is one of my favorite things to do, especially in romantic comedies.” With a resume like Freaky Friday, The Parent Trap, and of course, that little 2004 movie about being popular and wearing pink and eating carbs, no one would argue that the actress shouldn’t focus on this genre. She also said that starring in her first Christmas movie was appealing. And fans have spoken: in four days, Falling For Christmas got 31.2 million views. Our Little Secret could do just as well. Could we get a new Lohan Christmas movie every year? Forget that magical moment opening presents that have been waiting under the tree, this would be even better.

When does Our Little Secret come out? Sure, October 3rd would have been a great release date, but that would have been super early for a Christmas movie (even though I would have watched it then). You can watch all the awkwardness and find out if Avery and Logan are meant to be on Nov. 27, 2024.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy