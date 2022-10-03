Why is October 3rd important on TikTok? Oct. 3 meaning, explained

We know what you’re thinking (and if you’re not then you can kindly see the door). October 3rd is Mean Girls day, obviously. Who would question such a monumental day? Well, a new TikTok trend is causing confusion for fans of the 2004 cult classic comedy as a new title is being handed out to the third of October.

For those who haven’t bathed in the glory that is Mean Girls, the significance of October 3rd was borne out of a pivotal scene in the movie when Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) turns to Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) in math class and asks what day it was.

In a voiceover, Cady (Lohan) says, “With Regina’s blessing, I started talking to Aaron more and more. On October 3rd he asked me what day it was.” Then, Aaron (Bennett) turns in his chair and asks Cady the all-important question to which she happily responds, “It’s October 3rd.” Thus Mean Girls day was born.

Not anymore! At least not for those on TikTok. The popular social media platform has a new viral trend that is (laughably) trying to dethrone Mean Girls from its rightful place on October 3rd. Let’s see what this iconic day means to the denizens of TikTok.

Why is October 3rd important on TikTok?

The famous day in question is trending on TikTok for a couple of reasons. One is because of Mean Girls, obviously (shout out to those who celebrate this historic day). The other is because October 3rd is also National Boyfriend Day in the U.S.

Just like National Girlfriend Day on Aug. 1, TikTok is taking a moment to celebrate the men today, both as lovebirds in relationships and as single people looking to become that special someone.

Mostly, though, boyfriends on TikTok are happy they finally get to be on the receiving end of admiration. Maybe even the showering of gifts.

Then again, if National Boyfriend Day is anything like Father’s Day, then it’ll take a backseat to Mother’s Day and National Girlfriend Day. Sorry boyfriends, you’re fighting an uphill battle here. You deserve a break – why don’t you treat yourself to a viewing of Mean Girls.