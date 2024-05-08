Who is the villain in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die?’

Movie fans haven’t got long to wait until the highly anticipated fourth installment in the iconic Bad Boys franchise as Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters in a few short weeks.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are both returning to the buddy cop world to play Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, and they’ll be attempting to clear the name of their deceased former police captain, Joe Pantoliano’s Conrad Howard, who’s been posthumously accused of being in cahoots with drug cartels.

The Bad Boys franchise has produced some of cinema’s most memorable villains, including Tchéky Karyo’s Fouchet, Jordi Mollà’s Johnny Tapia, and Mike’s own son, Armando Aretas, played by Jacob Scipio.

But who is the main bad guy in the next Bad Boys movie?

The ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ villain

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The primary antagonist in Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be Banker, played by Eric Dane.

Dane has an impressive filmography that includes recurring roles in popular television series like Charmed, Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship, and Euphoria, as well as appearances in movies like 2005’s Feast, 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, 2008’s Marley & Me, 2010’s Valentine’s Day, and 2023’s Americana.

While it’s unclear what Banker’s specific role will be in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, he looks intimidating, and it’s assumed he’ll either be the head of a drug cartel or its lead henchman. He’ll certainly be part of the organization responsible for framing Conrad Howard — and that’s not something Mike and Marcus will be prepared to stand for, given their respect for their late captain, so expect Banker to be soundly punished by the film’s climax.

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ cast

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die cast looks impressive. In addition to a returning Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, Joe Pantoliano will reprise his role as Conrad Howard from beyond the fictitious grave. Throw Eric Dane into the mix, and it’s already worth watching.

The main cast is as follows: Will Smith (Mike Lowrey), Martin Lawrence (Marcus Burnett), Vanessa Hudgens (Kelly), Alexander Ludwig (Dom), Paola Núñez (Rita Secada), Eric Dane (Banker), Ioan Gruffudd (Lockwood), Jacob Scipio (Armando Aretas), Melanie Liburd (Christine), Tasha Smith (Theresa Burnett), Joe Pantoliano (Conrad Howard), John Salley (Fletcher), DJ Khaled (Manny the Butcher), Rhea Seehorn (U.S. Marshall), Dennis Greene (Reggie McDonald), Joyner Lucas (gang leader), Tiffany Haddish (unspecified role), and Quinn Hemphill (unspecified role).

Make sure you head to your local movie theater to see this one when it releases on June 7: it will be a riot.

