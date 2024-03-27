All ‘Bad Boys’ movies in order

Miami’s most dynamic detective duo, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, are ready to bring the heat up in Bad Boys: Ride or Die this Summer. But how big has the film catalog of the $840 million buddy cop franchise grown with the latest film?

The Bad Boys film franchise has become a cornerstone in the action-comedy genre with its high-octane action and larger-than-life entertainment. The first Bad Boys film arrived in 1995 when buddy cop films were at the zenith of their popularity. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence lead the film as Miami PD detectives Mike and Marcus, providing a refreshing take on the genre with a blend of sharp humor. This soon cemented the film’s status as a cultural touchstone of the 1990s.

The success of the first Bad Boys film set the stage for subsequent installments, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved Bad Boys duo to the screen again. As the franchise evolved over the years, the film’s sequels delved deeper into the themes of changing times, including the complexities of law enforcement. This allowed the franchise to endure its popularity despite the lengthy hiatus between films.

Photo via Columbia Pictures

Almost three decades after the first Bad Boys film debuted, the franchise is still growing and set to bring another adrenaline-fueled spectacle to the screens in 2024. Titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die, it will be the fourth feature film in the franchise and is due to be released in the United States on June 7, 2024. Here are all Bad Boys films in order if you’d like to catch up on Mike and Marcus’ previous adventures before diving straight into the upcoming action.

1. Bad Boys (1995)

The film where it all started, the 1995 Bad Boys movie introduced us to our Bad Boys as they investigate and recover $100 million of seized Mafia heroin in 72 hours. Directed by Michael Bay in his feature directorial debut, the film lacked a powerful plot according to critics. However, the chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence made up for it, instantly clicking with the viewers.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Bad Boys proved to be commercially successful at the box office, grossing $141 million worldwide. The film also inspired an Indian film titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which premiered in the Indian cinemas in 1998.

2. Bad Boys 2 (2003)

Eight years after the first film graced the theaters, Bad Boys 2 was released in the U.S. theaters on July 18, 2003, after a chain of script rewrites. The film picks up eight years after the events of Bad Boys (1995) and focuses on Mike and Marcus investigating drug trafficking of ecstasy in Miami. The film was heavily criticized for its overuse of explosive scenes to make up for the lack of a compelling plot.

According to critics, the banter between the characters also seemed witless, even leading to a controversy regarding one scene involving a teenage boy making racist comments. But despite all the negative reviews, it performed fairly well commercially, grossing $273 million worldwide against a budget of $130 million.

3. Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Directed by Belgian film director duo Adil & Bilall, Bad Boys for Life came after much contemplation following the negative reception of Bad Boys 2. After multiple attempts to enter production, the project was finalized in Oct. 2018. It ended the 17-year hiatus of the Bad Boys franchise and was released on Jan. 17, 2020. The film follows our Bad Boys confronting personal and professional challenges as they team up to take down a vengeful cartel leader.

Unlike the last two films, Bad Boys for Life was well-received by critics and became the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It collected $424.6 million worldwide, against a production budget of $90 million. The film was credited for reinvigorating this long-dormant franchise, which led to plans for another sequel.

4. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024)

The fourth film in the franchise, Bad Boys: Ride or Die entered development merely days after the release of Bad Boys for Life in Jan. 2020. However, the production was reportedly halted due to the incident with Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. The film entered pre-production again in Feb. 2023 and is now set to release on June 7, 2024. Despite reports of Smith dropping out of the film, he and Lawrence will reprise their roles.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be set four years after the events of Bad Boys for Life. The official synopsis of the film reads (via IMDb): “This Summer, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.” Adil & Bilall will return to the directing chair with Chris Bremner returning to write the script.