What is the age difference between Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth?

Exactly how big is the age gap between 'Schmigadoon!' star Kristen Chenoweth and her husband star Josh Bryant?

Internationally acclaimed singer and actor Kristin Chenoweth was firmly committed to her single status until she met up-and-coming country western musician Josh Bryant. Earlier this month, the undeniable chemistry between the Schmigadoon! star and the Backroad Anthem lead guitarist transcended a controversial age gap to lead them down the aisle. Their romance is one of many that reflects the evolving social attitudes about relationships between younger men and older women. So, exactly how big is the age difference between the couple?

Who is Kristin Chenoweth?

Kristin Chenoweth is the adopted daughter of chemical engineers Junie and Jerry Chenoweth. Her parents are Lynn and Billy Ethridge, a bass guitarist who played for ZZ Top.

Chenoweth’s musical career began in the gospel choir at her local church. The 4’11” star attended Oklahoma City University, earning a bachelor’s degree in musical theater in 1990. Her meteoric rise to fame began when she became Miss Oklahoma City University and was a runner-up in the 1991 Miss Oklahoma pageant. She obtained a master of fine arts in opera at Oklahoma City University in 1992.

After graduation, she became an actor and singer on stage, television, and film. She won the Best Featured Actress in a Musical Tony Award for her performance in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown in 1999. Chenoweth received acclaim for her performances as Glinda in the Broadway musical Wicked and on television shows, including The West Wing. In 2009, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Pushing Daisies. She has also starred on GCB, Trial & Error, an eponymous sitcom, and Schmigadoon!

Who is Josh Bryant?

Josh Bryant has played lead guitar in Backroad Anthem since 2012. The country-rockers rose to fame on the success of songs like “Feel This Night, “Fishin’ For a Country Girl,” and “Curfew.” They soon gained a loyal fanbase as the opening act for the Eli Young Band, Easton Corbin, and Josh Turner.

Sadly, the unthinkable happened when lead singer Craig Strickland lost his life during a hunting trip in December 2015. Backyard Anthem stayed together and continued making music with encouragement from the Strickland family.

Before meeting Chenoweth, Bryant kept his personal life private. His social media primarily highlighted his journey as a musician, showcasing live performances and his renditions of songs at home. With Chenoweth by his side, he became open to sharing fun-loving moments with her, giving fans a glimpse into their budding romance on her TikTok account.

How did Kristin Chenoweth meet Josh Bryant?

Chenoweth and Bryant first crossed paths when his band played at her niece’s wedding reception in 2016. On The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM, she shared that although they were attracted to one another, a romance between the two initially seemed unlikely.

“I noticed him, and he noticed me, but we were dating other people.”

Nevertheless, they became casual friends, keeping in touch on social media. When Backroad Anthem performed at her nephew’s wedding in 2018, fortune gave Chenoweth and Bryant a second chance to connect. This time, both were unattached, and they began dating in August 2018.

The couple quarantined with each other during the coronavirus pandemic and made a hobby of creating content for TikTok from time to time. Bryant proposed to Chenoweth in October 2021.

How much younger is Josh Bryant than Kristin Chenoweth?

There is a 14-year age gap between Kristen and Bryant, something the multi-hyphenate playfully claims enriches her life and social media skills. She explains that she was more concerned with his values and character, describing him as a “truly good man.”

Bryant proposed to Chenoweth in October 2021 on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in New York City with a three-stone halo ring by De Beers. However, ageism reared its ugly head in the comments section when the happy couple shared the news of their engagement with her 1.4 million followers on TikTok.

Chenoweth has no illusions about the difference in age between herself and Bryant. However, she expressed her trust in the bond she shares with him.

“Josh is 14 years younger than me, and I thought that was ridiculous. I’m never going to do that in my life, ever. But he’s made me feel very confident and beautiful and loved at any age.

Kristin Chenoweth Married Josh Bryant in September 2023

Two years after their controversial engagement, Kristin and John wed on September 2, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Among the 140 guests were Kathy Najimy, and the married couple of David Foster and Katharine McPhee, who share a 35-year age difference.

It is the first marriage for Chenoweth, who previously vowed to remain forever single. Intriguingly, she changed her position on marriage when she met the country western musician.

“I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn’t do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed.”

Today, the happy couple is embracing married life. They share their time between Nashville and New York and are the proud guardians of two dogs and a cat named Mouse.

It’s naive to dismiss age as just a number. While it’s a significant factor in marriages, it’s certainly not the only consideration that matters. The number of age gap relationships where the woman is older than her mate is growing. Some famous examples are Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel.

Ultimately, marriage hinges on trust, loyalty, and unwavering commitment. Whenever two people uphold these virtues, it forms a bond that strengthens them and enriches the world around them.