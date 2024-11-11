Jonathan Bailey did Dorothy proud on the ‘Wicked’ premiere with a very clever tribute and looked wickedly good

Wicked, the upcoming adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, is heading to theaters very soon, which will mark the end of a wonderful press tour where lead actresses Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande opted for method dressing during the entire promo. Jonathan Bailey most it kept it minimal, but he’s finally joined the fun side with an outfit filled with Easter eggs.

Recommended Videos

Bailey got his big break on Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton, where he plays the oldest child, Anthony, the protagonist of season 2. Since his popularity has grown massively since his breakout role, the star has received more exciting projects, including the limited series Fellow Travelers, where he co-stars with White Collar‘s Matt Bomer, a role in the new Jurassic World movie alongside Scarlett Johansson, as well as a role in Wicked.

The upcoming adaptation comes with a lot of pressure but, based on the early reactions, it’s going to be a killer. His first appearances during the press promo gave us plenty to talk about, as his Sydney photo call outfit with those shorts went viral online, as well as his white suit and silk yellow shirt highlighted his best features, but the actor pulled his strongest game at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere.

Jonathan Bailey left the Regency era for Oz and he couldn’t stop winning

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jonathan Bailey fully leaned into the whimsical touches of Oz with his latest outfit, with a series of nods to the beloved universe. The actor proved his fashion game goes beyond the boring classic black suit many male celebrities wear on the red carpet, delivering a stylish and clever outfit to remember.

Bailey fully embraced method dressing, a trend that is becoming more and more popular among celebrities, and a vibe he picked up from his costars. Margot Robbie did it while promoting Barbie, as well as Zendaya for Challengers, Jenna Ortega for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Timothee Chalamet for Wonka, and Bailey didn’t disappoint, albeit more subtle than his predecessors. He wore a custom Versace outfit, with a sequin metallic shirt with crips white pants. What made his style ten times more interesting were the ruby slippers, adding just the right touch of whimsical.

The entire look featured several Wizard of Oz references, although he doesn’t directly tease his character. The actor, who plays Fiyero in Wicked, made Dorothy proud with his ruby slippers and the Tin Man with his metallic shirt. He didn’t miss the chance to honor Remembrance Day in the U.K. and did so with a poppy pin, which also coincides with the poppies the Wicked Witch used to put Dorothy and her friends to sleep.

Emma Jade Morrison, the creative mind behind Sophie Turner’s recent fringe look, was in charge of Bailey’s style for the Wicked premiere, and the two made magic with their recent collab.

The rest of the cast also shined on the red carpet, with Ariana Grande getting Glindafied again, and Cynthia Erivo adding a splash of color with her eye-catching leather and feathers Louis Vuitton look to honor her character, Elphaba.

If he clicked his heels three times, he’d be instantly teleported into a crips Regency-era suit on the set for Bridgerton season 4, but we need him for a few more appearances like this one because we can’t get enough.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy