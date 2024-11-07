Sophie Turner and Penélope Cruz give haute couture a modern twist as Jodie Comer breaks the middle school midriff rule

Paris Fashion Week is long gone but celebrities are stepping up and making an impression on every red carpet. With several events going on at the same time, Sophie Turner and Penélope Cruz gave traditional couture a modern vibe with Jodie Comer taking risks on the red carpet.

On Nov. 5, the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year celebrated some of the biggest stars of the year and many successful women have been in attendance. Nicola Coughlan brought classic back with a black Dior suit, and Victoria Beckham highlighted how she’s a huge powerhouse in a feminine silk suit.

As for the three ladies, they were there to make an impression, and an impression they did make!

Sophie Turner and Penélope Cruz were white-out fringe queens

Sophie received the Performance Award for her leading role in the crime series Joan, and was there to slay. The former Game of Thrones star graced the red carpet in a white fringed Louis Vuitton minidress as the perfect icy queen, which she complemented with Louis Vuitton’s High Jewelry collection, and matched her black nails to a pair of black Christian Louboutins. She had a natural nude lip, subtly sultry eyes, and effortless wavy blond tresses, her red hair long gone.

Her style was simple yet elegant, giving a modern twist to the elegant fringe minidress with the bold stilettos. This, alongside her black trunk purse with floral motifs and a silver chain, gave the elegant vibe of the Louis Vuitton dress a more retro, edgy vibe.

White fringes were a big part of Penélope Cruz’s look, too. Although they were at two different events — Sophie Turner at Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, and Penélope Cruz in Hong Kong for Chanel’s Cruise 2025 presentation, but both divas’ winter-ready outfits gave the same vibe as they subtly lifted the haute couture towards a more modern vibe.

Cruz was a vision in white Chanel, embracing the same edgy, black-and-white vibe as Turner. On her side, thousands of miles away, Cruz wore a feather-trimmed tweed jacket and a matching miniskirt with the same feathery detailing, complete with white platform Mary Jane heels with black toe covers, paired with a black and white purse and a silver chain, and a delicate pearl chain at the waist. The actress further modernized the haute couture look with bold red nail polish, a statement silver necklace, and big earrings. For her makeup, she had sultry-defined makeup and a nude lip, with her hair in natural, loose waves.

Jodie Comer took high risks and it paid off

Jodie Comer attended the 2024 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year, as well, and her dress said she was ready to party. She was there to present the Sportswoman of the Year award to Olympic athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, and she made an impression with her sexy style, showing off legs for days and a decent amount of cleavage.

For the event, the actress wore a sequined chocolate-brown minidress from 16Arglington’s Spring 2025 collection. The dress was bold for the event, as she broke multiple rules with her look, especially with her Gina footwear. Overall, her look, courtesy of her frequent stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, screamed after-party more than red carpet, and her supermodel blowout and killer eyeliner seemed to agree.

With so many styles, we can’t help but hail all of them as winners.

