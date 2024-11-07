‘You deserve to be in a museum’: Nicola Coughlan leaves behind the ‘Bridgerton’ style for an elevated kind of glamour and fans are fully embracing it

2024 was Nicola Coughlan‘s year as she took the protagonist role in Bridgerton‘s season 3. Her style throughout the year often reflected her role as the floral-loving Penelope. With the press tour over, Coughlan’s style evolved as well as she just killed with a refined elegant classic look.

Coughlan has been a part of Bridgerton since its 2020 premiere, although she had a supporting role in the previous seasons. As her love story with Colin had been teased for a long time, their romance took the spotlight this year and the actress got a lot more love and attention than previously, and it was all deserved.

Both Coughlan and Penelope experienced a style change this year — Penelope on the small screen, as she took it upon herself to find a husband, and Coughlan in real life as the tour was over, and now she has continued a red carpet-trend with a classic look.

Nicola Coughlan was museum-worthy with a Dior monochrome look

Nicola Coughlan attended the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year and she didn’t go home empty-handed, as she won the television actress award. For the event, Coughlan was as elegant as it gets.

You can never go wrong with a monochromatic black outfit and the Bridgerton star absolutely killed it. She wore a classic Dior suit which is guaranteed to make an impression but she further elevated the look with a Stephen Jones black veil, and TASAKI jewelry. The look wouldn’t have been complete without sexy footwear and she opted for a pair of Jimmy Choo pumps. She combined the vintage look with a modern twist thanks to the veil and kept it red carpet-perfect thanks to a signature red lip and a long eyeliner that highlighted her blue eyes.

Her lipstick was perfectly matched with the red pin highlighting her political stance regarding Gaza with the Artists4Ceasefire pin she has been wearing for months.

Fans were ecstatic with her elegant look, one of them pointing out, “You deserve to be in a museum,” while others paying her countless compliments.

The overall look was courtesy of fashion stylist Aimée Croysdill. Black has been Coughlan’s signature look for many red carpet looks this year and she often collaborated with Croysdill for them. The duo did step outside the norm at the Grammys, where Coughlan was a mirrorball vision in a custom Prabal Gurung silver gown.

During her speech at the event, which took place on Nov. 5, the actress noted the difficulties of being a woman in the spotlight. “I love being a woman, I love being a female actor, but sometimes, it’s f**king hard.” She admitted that she had Googled herself before the ceremony and she was not thrilled with the results, which she noted were “Nicola Coughlan partner, Nicola Coughlan age, and Nicola Coughlan size,” which the actress admitted “didn’t make her feel great.”

She also paid tribute to Victoria Beckham, who was there with her daughter Harper. Noting that Victoria is her “favorite singer,” the actress further paid a tribute to the iconic Spice Girl, “[Victoria Beckham] was inherently cool… she was so funny. She was so deeply funny,” before noting the hardships Posh Spice went through herself due to being a woman in the spotlight.

“You are my favorite, you’ll always be my favorite. I admired you for all those things, but I admire you for your tenacity, because I watched a documentary as an adult of the Spice Girls and it horrified me,” Coughlan noted. “I thought if I watch it, it’d be fun, ‘oh wow remember these women who I was inspired by’ and the amount of bulls**t you dealt with. The amount of misogyny in the media… the things they asked you on live television, the scrutiny about your life, about everything.”

Coughlan concluded, “I just don’t know how you have done it because I have a tiny, tiny amount and it’s f**king hard.” Unfortunately, it’s bound to get harder for women everywhere, not just in the film industry, and many other female artists spoke up against it following Kamala Harris’ disheartening election loss.

