‘Watch this space’: Victoria Beckham matches daughter Harper Seven in all silk and further teases more Netflix projects

Victoria Beckham is a powerhouse, evidenced by her many qualities. Aside from being part of one of the most iconic girl bands of all time, Spice Girls, she created a fashion empire in which her young daughter seems to find inspiration.

On Nov. 5, Victoria and her youngest child and only daughter, Harper Seven, attended the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024 in London. It was an affair to remember, even more as the fashion mogul was honored with the Entrepreneur Award, and her daughter was there to support her, and presented her with the award.

While that’s cute in itself, as the Beckhams often stick together no matter what, and show support in each other’s careers, the mother-daughter duo made an impression once they stepped onto the red carpet in coordinated outfits.

Harper Seven matched her mom’s silk suit

The fashion mogul arrived at the event in an ivory silk suit with an oversized jacket and matching pants, with seemingly no shirt underneath. The wide-leg pants hid her shoes, but she seems to have matched with black shoes.

Victoria’s mini-me, whom she shares with legendary soccer star David Beckham, opted for a baby blue silk sheath floor-length dress with open-toe pumps, and a small diamond cutout below the neckline. Harper wore subtle jewelry consisting of a bracelet and two necklaces, and Victoria opted for silver hoops and a subtle chocker.

While Victoria opted for her signature smokey eyeshadow, Harper’s makeup was more subtle and natural. Victoria posted one of the photos on her Instagram Stories. “Kisses #Harper Seven x Thank you @bazaaruk for the honor of Entrepreneur of the Year: #Bazaar Awards x,” she wrote.

Another photo seemed to suggest they have more stuff going on.

“Netflix [is] there to capture every special moment,” the former Spice Girl wrote on top of another picture she shared on her Instagram Stories where she sat on a blue loveseat with her daughter and a mike hanging above them.

Victoria and David Beckham recently appeared in a four-part documentary called Beckham that explored David’s professional life, but also his personal one, diving into several details about his relationship with Victoria. Now, following the success of the docuseries, the fashion mogul is teasing she will have her own show focused on her fashion and beauty empire.

Victoria previously teased that the streaming service would follow her professional life. “They’ll come to Paris to cover the show (in September) and the lead-up. Then they’ll follow me to LA, because I have beauty work to do over there, and then to New York, where I’m doing some things for the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America). Then Miami with the beauty team, and next year, to Grasse in Provence, creating the next fragrance,” she shared.

“It’s slightly more targeted on the entrepreneur, the designer of the brand,” the 50-year-old explained. “It’s not going to be as personal. I realize that I am a bit of a traveling circus, even when I’m at work, but this is very fashion-focused… But it’s really shining a light on the business, especially for America. That’s the main reason for doing this.”

Having Harper Seven on the show is not a surprise, given that Victoria’s mini-me is interested in following in her mother’s footsteps. According to The Sun, Victoria has incorporated a business called H7B Limited into her business, which could lead to a start for her daughter.

While attending the launch of VB’s new fragrance, My Reverie, in New York this past October, the teen revealed her plans for the future: “To create an amazing brand when I am older.” Given that her mom is a success story, she is literally learning on the job.

