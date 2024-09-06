‘Finest marketing move of all time’: Victoria Beckham tried to be relatable again and then oops, her privilege started showing

Let’s be clear — Victoria Beckham is almost royalty, and her OBE is just a formality because we already knew that. From her early beginning as part of the Spice Girls, her marriage with David Beckham, and her iconic RBF, she has always been the “It” girl. So, who can really blame her if modesty skipped a generation?

Recommended Videos

After her career as a musician, Victoria Beckham focused on her family, but also built her empire as a fashion designer. Her eponymous high-end brand has extended into Victoria Beckham Beauty, and she has also appeared in several documentaries and reality shows.

Last year, Netflix premiered a four-episode documentary series about David Beckham called, cleverly, Beckham, and Victoria was also a big part of it, and one of her appearances turned into a meme. At one point, she recalled her childhood and called her family “very working class.”

Nobody who knows the ever-graceful, elegant Victoria Beckham could ever imagine her as working class, but it would’ve made for a good story. Instead, it wasn’t — not really; Victoria’s origins are hardly a rags-to-riches story. Busting her humble backstory, David Beckham popped his head into the room, challenging her to “Be honest.” Although she initially insisted her family was working class, she later admitted her father drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce in the ’80s.

Victoria Beckham used her embarrassment on a T-shirt

@victoriabeckham Before I forget… @David Beckham and I filmed a little something for the Hockey Bowl. We can’t wait for you to see it!! Oh, and Jessica Aniston is going to be in it too!! Kisses xx #JenniferAniston @Uber Eats @Uber #UberEatspartner ♬ original sound – Victoria Beckham

This exchange between David and Victoria Beckham quickly became a meme, as fans found the moment hilarious. This allowed Victoria to grow further into the person she really is, and she used the momentum on what she does best — her clothing line. It couldn’t have been easy for her to be the butt of a joke, as Victoria has carefully crafted her impeccable image over the past few decades. She is careful about what she eats, she rarely smiles, and is mindful about her brand. However, one thing some people might not know is that she is witty and hilarious.

On Sept. 5, she shared a photo of her father holding a white T-shirt reading, “My Dad had a Rolls-Royce.” He was also holding champagne in the other hand because that’s very working class, very mindful. She wrote at the bottom of the photo, “The man himself… always my inspiration!” adding a red heart, and a link to shop the look.

Image via Instagram Stories / Victoria Beckham

As hard as she tried to be relatable with the meta humor, Posh’s privilege is still showing. The simple “My Dad Had A Rolls-Royce” slogan T-shirt, made of organic cotton, is not very accessible to the working class, as it comes with a price of no less than $150.00. There’s also one that reads “David’s Wife,” and it’s even more expensive, priced at $190.00.

Victoria previously poked fun at the viral moment in a Super Bowl ad for UberEATS, where she wore the T-shirt she is selling from her line. The shirt drew a lot of attention, and fans praised the marketing team who came up with the idea… who could’ve been Mrs. Posh Spice herself.

Victoria Beckham’s clothing line is a luxury brand, and her having derived inspiration from an honest moment about her wealthy upbringing, then still selling the resulting, jokey tees for those exorbitant prices, proves she still doesn’t understand her privilege, even as she pokes fun at herself in an attempt to be more relatable. And although she missed the mark, we can’t help but stan.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy