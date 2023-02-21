What is Victoria Beckham’s net worth?

A diehard fan of the cult-hit girl band, The Spice Girls will know the journey of Posh Spice, aka Victoria Beckham from a talented musical performer into one of the most accomplished fashion designers of our time.

Born on April 17, 1974, in Essex, England to Anthony and Jacqueline Adams, she was catapulted into stardom after becoming a member of the Spice Girls in 1996. The band acquired worldwide success and Beckham was nicknamed Posh Spice.

The next two years — which witnessed the skyrocketing popularity of the band — earned her enormous fame. After the Spice Girls’ breakup, the singers went their separate ways and Beckham continued to gain commercial success along the way as all five of her solo albums were instant hits.

“Ice Cream, you’re out of your mind” released in 2000 and sold around 180,000 copies in a few days. Beckham earned numerous accolades and awards for her contributions to music.

Today, she is touted as one of the most accomplished figures in the fashion industry. She has certainly come a long way to make a name for herself and has accumulated a massive fortune from her career. Let’s have a look.

Victoria Beckham: Career, marriage, and net worth

Victor Boyko via Getty Images for YouTube

As of 2023, Beckham’s net worth stands at around $450 million. Her wealth comes from her career as a musician and a fashion designer. She reportedly earned around $75 million annually in her days as Posh Spice. She also received a hefty amount from the group’s reunion in 2007 which added to her overall fortune.

However, it turns out that her true talent lies in fashion. In 2008, she founded Victoria Beckham Ltd., a fashion company whose enormous profitability enabled it to expand its products globally. It started with just a small collection of outfits and later encompassed every designer item like shoes, handbags, overcoats, and other accessories.

Later she created Beckham Brand Holding along with her husband David Beckham and former manager of Spice Girls, Simon Fuller. It essentially supervises and oversees business operations and projects of the Beckhams.

In Oct. 2019, she found Victoria Beckham Beauty. The company is owned by her and her husband and accounts for a major portion of her income. Besides her earnings and her highly successful career in fashion, her marriage to David Beckham in 1999 made them a power couple. They are globally celebrated as pop royalty which has added to their fame, fortune, and popularity.