‘I hope it’s Luke in his invisible man mode’: Nicola Coughlan stuns in a custom Dior black dress and fans are hoping her ‘Bridgerton’ co-star was somehow involved

Nicola Coughlan’s wardrobe for Bridgerton season 3 saw her character experience a much-needed style evolution, and the outfit choices celebrated the actress’ femininity and sensuality. Even when she’s not filming our favorite Netflix series, Coughlan knows how to wow with her style — and the custom-made Dior gown she wore earlier this month was one of her most iconic looks to date!

Recommended Videos

The actress took to Instagram to post pictures of herself in the most gorgeous figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder dress, complete with a cinched waist and a full skirt. She wore the outfit to the Time100 Next gala earlier this month and undeniably made a style statement. We loved how Coughlan complimented her look by wearing her hair loose and tousled and keeping her makeup simple.

She also used the moment to make a controversial political statement by pinning a red Artists4Ceasefire (to advocate against the war in Gaza) to her gown.

Did Luke Newton take this stunning photo of Nicola Coughlan?

Fans praised Coughlan for her elegant dress and the reaction to her social media post has been overwhelmingly positive. “My jaw DROPPED,” one fan shared. “You looked absolutely stunning Nic!!,” another wrote. The actress later followed up with a second photo, taken from an angle that showed the photographer hard at work.

If the photographer is onscreen, then who took the photo? This question has been on many people’s minds, and our favorite theory is that Coughlan’s Bridgerton co-star (and onscreen love interest) Luke Newton was somehow involved.

There is nothing to suggest that Newton was behind the scenes, but it’s no secret that fans are desperate to see the actor and Coughlan get together in real life, and the comments on the post reflect this. “Whoever took this pic is MAD TALENTED,” a fan shared. “Who’s taking a picture of a photographer taking a picture I hope it’s Luke in his invisible man mode,” another user wrote.

Those holding out for the co-stars to become lovers may have to wait a little longer because Coughlan is rumored to be in a new relationship with Jake Dunn, and the couple does not have everyone’s approval! There is a 13-year age difference between them (Dunn is 24 and Coughlan is 37), which has sparked criticism.

“I hope you and Jake are okay please don’t listen to the haters,” a fan commented on Coughlan’s post as a show of support. “Please ignore any negative comments you are currently getting, the majority of people are happy for you and Jake,” another shared.

OK, not everyone is shipping her relationship with Mr. Dunn, but can we circle back to Coughlan’s amazing style? She has been open about not always loving clothing, but that has changed. “I think I used to be quite intimidated by [the industry], it sort of robbed me of confidence,” she told Vogue. “I thought, I really enjoy this, so why am I not bringing it into my real life?”

In the same interview, the star credited her stylist Aimée Croysdill for helping her have fun, and she noted the change in the way she approaches fashion. “If I feel good, then everything else is irrelevant,” she said. “Other people don’t have to like the looks – that’s totally fine.” Yes, Nicola! We are definitely supporting you as you enter your new fashion-loving era!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy