All episodes of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, ranked

Bridgerton season 3 returned with more fanfare than ever before. And true to the legacy of Shondaland shows, it lived up to the hype.

Adapted from Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, the book focusing on Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), the third season takes classic romance tropes and runs with them. But as Colin and Penelope grow closer, the question of Lady Whistledown becomes serious.

Penelope’s nuptials with Colin pressures her to come clean about her identity as the gossip columnist. This plot elevates the season from previous iterations with all the trappings of what Bridgeton fans love most. Though not all episodes are of the same caliber, it is difficult to rank such an enjoyable season.

8. Episode 8: “Into the Light”

The season finale is leagues behind the rest of the episodes for a few reasons. While it wraps everything up in a tidy bow, it’s a little too miraculous. The Featherington’s financial woes are solved easily by Penelope’s income and Colin quickly gets over his wife’s identity as Lady Whistledown. And there is also the controversial affair of the Michael/Michaela of it all.

Many fans were surprised that the romantic interest in “When He Was Wicked” will certainly turn into “When She Was Wicked.” In the book, John Stirling’s (Victor Alli) cousin is male and eventually goes on to have children with Francesca (Hannah Dodd). How a queer relationship will work in a Regency timeline is anyone’s guess.

7. Episode 7: “The Joining of Hands”

The height of Cressida’s (Jessica Madsen) plot to impersonate Lady Whistledown reaches its peak in episode 7. What should be an exciting penultimate episode is only soured by the realities of Cressida’s situation. Though she is painted as the villain, she sadly has no control over her circumstances.

By simply being a woman unable to find a husband, her life is out of control, and going after Penelope is the only way she can find to protect herself. The season does a miraculous job of granting humanity to Cressida only to snatch it away. Regardless, the episode still drives full steam ahead with a wedding between the two lovers.

6. Episode 6: “Romancing Mr. Bridgerton”

The episode that takes its title from the book, “Romancing Mr. Bridgerton,” ramps up the romantic drama as well as the… well, other drama. Penelope’s happiness is dashed when Cressida takes credit for being Lady Whistldown in an ill attempt to escape the shackles of the patriarchy.

Penelope can never be content with Colin unless she is honest with him. Unfortunately, this roadblock in the relationship will not be resolved for a couple more episodes, leaving fans in anxiety-ridden limbo.

5. Episode 1: “Out of the Shadows”

The season premiere is a breath of relief. Though Eloise (Claudia Jessie) is still unmoveable in her dismissal of Penelope, the young writer gets her time in the sun at least. Viewers previously had to trudge through many pining looks from Penelope but are rewarded in the end. We receive the glow-ups to rival all glow-ups when she turns heads with an entirely new look. Of course, this moment is subverted as it is only the first episode but is a promising hint of what is to come for the rest of the season.

4. Episode 3: “Forces of Nature”

Episode 3 of the season finally gets the plot moving. In a moment of desperation, Penelope receives a kiss from Colin, which suddenly changes his whole worldview. He realizes he is in love with her after one romantic dalliance when years of friendship didn’t accomplish that. Friends to lovers was never so easily achieved.

And yet, the episode still delivers on many promises. Fans of the series and the books know what every season builds toward, and it is exciting to finally see Colin out of his element and, for once, be the one pining after Penelope.

3. Episode 2: “How Bright the Moon”

Despite Penelope’s astonishing makeover, it isn’t enough to make up for her social anxiety. She fumbles at speaking to men she doesn’t know, encouraging Colin to step up. While it has all the trappings of a filler episode, it does accomplish one goal. Penelope finally gets the kiss from Colin she has been dreaming of. Though the romanticism is drawn out of the moment since Penelope has to ask for it, it is the first moment of intimacy between the two characters which makes it a stand out.

2. Episode 5: “Tick Tock”

The 5th episode of the season stands out because it comes after that devastating cliffhanger. Penelope is overwhelmed that Colin has proposed, so much so she has to come crashing back down to earth. Eloise reminds her that Colin needs to know she is Lady Whistledown. There is nothing more exciting than a ticking clock and Eloise gives her one. Penelope has until midnight to tell Colin the truth, which adds drama to an already heightened season.

1. Episode 4: “Old Friends”

There was never any real competition for the best episode of the season. It is of course the finale of the first part of the season, episode 4. Up until this point, Penelope and Colin’s relationship seemed impossible. Penelope grapples with the pressure to make a sensible match, while Eloise makes it impossible for Colin to admit his feelings. But the truth always comes out, and in this case, in the back of a carriage to the musical stylings of Pitbull.

Not only does Colin admit his feelings for Penelope, but they get saucy in the back of said carriage – gasp – before marriage. However, Colin is a man of honor and proves his intentions after the deed is done. This moment is what everyone has been waiting for, and it did not disappoint.

