‘Her soul left her body for a second’: ‘Bridgerton’ star Luke Newton played a naughty prank on Nicola Coughlan and you won’t believe her reaction

Was this the most epic prank of the season?
Cailyn Cox
|
Published: Jun 8, 2024 01:51 pm

Fans of Bridgerton love the progression of Colin Bridgerton’s relationship with Penelope Featherington. And offscreen, the actors who play these stars have also developed a beautiful (and sometimes even cheeky) friendship. Fans got a glimpse into their work relationship when a short clip emerged on TikTok, showing Luke Newton playing a prank on his co-star Nicola Coughlan.

Coughlan can be seen entering a room in preparation for her hair and makeup. She’s carrying her bag, a jacket, and a notebook in her hand, and she appears to be in a really chilled mood. That is until Newton pokes his head out from under a table to scare her, and Coughlan is heard screaming. It’s a short and sweet clip, and it’s also hilarious! TikToker gominsiyedam captioned the video with an accurate message, writing, “Her soul left her body for a second.”

Fans react to Luke Newton’s prank on costar Nicola Coughlan

@gominsiyedam

her soul left her body for a second 😂 #nicolacoughlan #lukenewton #bridgerton #bridgertonseason3 #colinbridgerton #penelopefeatherington #fypシ゚viral

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

The comment section of the video has been filled with Bridgerton fans who wanted to share their thoughts on the clip. People have praised Nicola Coughlan for how sweet she is. “The way she run away like a little kid,” a TikTok user wrote. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “Her soul left her body and her body left the room.” Other comments on the video include, “Okkk now I need to video of him comforting her,” and “Netflix should release a series of backstage bloopers with them.”

Other fans feel that Coughlan’s scream sounded like it came from her Derry Girl’s character Claire Devlin. “He scared the Claire out of her,” a comment reads. Another fan agreed, writing, “That scream was the soul of claire from derry girls.”

Could these two have a sweeter relationship? I know, we tend to root for every passionate on-screen couple to live the romance in real life, but… look at them!

