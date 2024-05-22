Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as their Bridgerton characters
'Bridgerton's Luke Newton has fans claiming they need therapy after his latest photoshoot

Should Mr. Bridgerton give fans a warning next time?
Cailyn Cox
Published: May 22, 2024 06:10 am

Bridgerton star Luke Newton plays the role of Colin Bridgerton on the popular Netflix series. But when he is not filming, you can also find him doing photoshoots, including his recent one for The New York Times, which has captured his fans’ attention.

Newton posted three pictures from the shoot on Instagram and tagged the publication. He chose to make no further comment about the photographs, but that’s fine, because his fans have flooded the comment section with their own thoughts.

The photographs include a close-up of Newton’s face, one of him sitting with his arms folded, and another full-length shot. Instead of smiling in the pictures, he appears pensive. It’s a look that many of his 1.8 million followers are enjoying, and their comments reflect this. “You must pay for my therapy, BECAUSE AFTER WHAT I HAVE SEEN, I WILL NEVER RECOVER,” a comment reads, seemingly suggesting that Newton looks great. Another Instagram user praised Newton’s appearance with their comment, writing, “My dude, you gotta give a girl some warning.”

There are many other people who also feel this way.

Luke Newton’s fans react to his new photoshoot

Via Luke NewtCoughlan

Everything Luke Newton does at this point is getting attention as the hype surrounding Bridgerton season 3 continues. His latest Instagram post has fans praising him, and other comments on the post include, “Your eyes are the most remarkable shade of blue,” and “Sir, I am trying to have a calm Sunday; give me a break.” This is a feeling that was echoed by several people, and another fan added, “Open Insta, and this is what I’m greeted with. Happy Sunday y’all … mine sure is.”

“Oh to be Penelope Featherington in a carriage,” a comment reads, referencing his romantic scene with Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope. Even the official Bridgerton Netflix account has reacted. “Looking rather handsome, Mr. Bridgerton,” the comment reads.

In the accompanying interview with The New York Times, Newton discussed how he has prepared himself for his role as Colin Bridgerton, but also the attention that comes with it. “I feel slightly overwhelmed,” he admitted. He has also been able to lean on his co-star, Jonathan Bailey (who plays the role of his older brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, in the series) for support. “Whatever stress there was, whatever situation, I could just call him,” Newton told the publication.

For now, fans are enjoying the extra pictures of Newton while they eagerly await the release of part two of season 3.

Cailyn Cox
