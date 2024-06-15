Angie Harmon daughter Avery Sehorn
Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Category:
Celebrities

What happened to Angie Harmon’s daughter?

It seems Angie Harmon will have to fight two legal battles at the same time.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: Jun 15, 2024 09:08 am

Avery Sehorn, the 18-year-old daughter of Law & Order actress Angie Harmon and former NFL star Jason Sehorn, has found herself in legal trouble.

Recommended Videos

Sehorn graduated from high school on June 2, a milestone her mother, Angie Harmon, celebrated on social media. Harmon shared photos and videos from the commencement ceremony, expressing her pride and excitement for her daughter’s future. However, this joyous occasion was quickly overshadowed by an incident in a nightclub on June 6, 2024.

Why did Avery Sehorn get arrested?

Avery’s arrest stemmed from an incident at World Night Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to reports, Sehorn, along with two 17-year-old boys, allegedly broke into the club around 11:30 p.m. The group is accused of entering through a back door and stealing six bottles of liquor valued at $500. They reportedly hid behind the bar to consume the stolen alcohol. The club owner discovered the break-in and called the authorities, leading to Sehorn’s arrest on charges of felony burglary and larceny. 

Avery’s arrest has raised several questions about the circumstances leading to the incident and the potential consequences she may face. As the daughter of high-profile parents, her actions have attracted significant media scrutiny. Furthermore, the charges are serious, and she could face substantial legal penalties if convicted.

A few months before her daughter’s arrest, Harmon made headlines with a lawsuit involving an Instacart delivery driver. Harmon accused the driver of shooting and killing her dog, Oliver, during an Easter weekend delivery. She filed a lawsuit against the driver and Instacart in a North Carolina court, citing negligence, trespass, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of harm. 

Harmon claimed that the driver shot Oliver after delivering groceries to her home and was subsequently released by the police without further questioning. A necropsy performed on the dog showed no signs of a violent attack on the driver, contradicting the driver’s alleged justification for the shooting. The actress shared her distressing experience on Good Morning America, expressing her shock and devastation over the loss of her pet. She also posted about the incident on Instagram, alleging that the driver had been using a false identity.

As if losing Oliver wasn’t enough of a tragedy, Harmon now faces the task of supporting her daughter through a potentially life-altering legal process while managing her own public image and career. It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold and how this will impact the family’s future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Kate Middleton’s one balcony appearance ends months of fear and turns her into a liar
Kate Middleton balcony appearance during Trooping Colors
Kate Middleton balcony appearance during Trooping Colors
Kate Middleton balcony appearance during Trooping Colors
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Kate Middleton’s one balcony appearance ends months of fear and turns her into a liar
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Zac Efron talking about Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancy wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card but we’re breaking free and loving it
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens as Troy and Gabriella in High School Musical
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens as Troy and Gabriella in High School Musical
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens as Troy and Gabriella in High School Musical
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Zac Efron talking about Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancy wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card but we’re breaking free and loving it
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Taylor Swift has officially confirmed when The Eras Tour will end, and we’re not ready
Taylor Swift in the Lover era at The Eras Tour singing Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift in the Lover era at The Eras Tour singing Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift in the Lover era at The Eras Tour singing Cruel Summer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Taylor Swift has officially confirmed when The Eras Tour will end, and we’re not ready
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Timothee Chalamet has made Hollywood’s ‘hot rodent’ list, and he’s not alone
Timothee Chalamet smiling big in a silver jacket, backdropped by an orange backdrop.
Timothee Chalamet smiling big in a silver jacket, backdropped by an orange backdrop.
Timothee Chalamet smiling big in a silver jacket, backdropped by an orange backdrop.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Timothee Chalamet has made Hollywood’s ‘hot rodent’ list, and he’s not alone
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m not out of the woods yet’: Kate Middleton to make surprise first public appearance since cancer diagnosis, but warns of ‘bad days’ ahead
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘I’m not out of the woods yet’: Kate Middleton to make surprise first public appearance since cancer diagnosis, but warns of ‘bad days’ ahead
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Kate Middleton’s one balcony appearance ends months of fear and turns her into a liar
Kate Middleton balcony appearance during Trooping Colors
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Kate Middleton’s one balcony appearance ends months of fear and turns her into a liar
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Zac Efron talking about Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancy wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card but we’re breaking free and loving it
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens as Troy and Gabriella in High School Musical
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Zac Efron talking about Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancy wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card but we’re breaking free and loving it
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Taylor Swift has officially confirmed when The Eras Tour will end, and we’re not ready
Taylor Swift in the Lover era at The Eras Tour singing Cruel Summer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Taylor Swift has officially confirmed when The Eras Tour will end, and we’re not ready
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Timothee Chalamet has made Hollywood’s ‘hot rodent’ list, and he’s not alone
Timothee Chalamet smiling big in a silver jacket, backdropped by an orange backdrop.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Timothee Chalamet has made Hollywood’s ‘hot rodent’ list, and he’s not alone
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m not out of the woods yet’: Kate Middleton to make surprise first public appearance since cancer diagnosis, but warns of ‘bad days’ ahead
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘I’m not out of the woods yet’: Kate Middleton to make surprise first public appearance since cancer diagnosis, but warns of ‘bad days’ ahead
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.