What happened to Angie Harmon’s daughter?

Avery Sehorn, the 18-year-old daughter of Law & Order actress Angie Harmon and former NFL star Jason Sehorn, has found herself in legal trouble.

Sehorn graduated from high school on June 2, a milestone her mother, Angie Harmon, celebrated on social media. Harmon shared photos and videos from the commencement ceremony, expressing her pride and excitement for her daughter’s future. However, this joyous occasion was quickly overshadowed by an incident in a nightclub on June 6, 2024.

Why did Avery Sehorn get arrested?

Avery’s arrest stemmed from an incident at World Night Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to reports, Sehorn, along with two 17-year-old boys, allegedly broke into the club around 11:30 p.m. The group is accused of entering through a back door and stealing six bottles of liquor valued at $500. They reportedly hid behind the bar to consume the stolen alcohol. The club owner discovered the break-in and called the authorities, leading to Sehorn’s arrest on charges of felony burglary and larceny.

Avery’s arrest has raised several questions about the circumstances leading to the incident and the potential consequences she may face. As the daughter of high-profile parents, her actions have attracted significant media scrutiny. Furthermore, the charges are serious, and she could face substantial legal penalties if convicted.

Angie Harmon faces two legal battles in 2024

A few months before her daughter’s arrest, Harmon made headlines with a lawsuit involving an Instacart delivery driver. Harmon accused the driver of shooting and killing her dog, Oliver, during an Easter weekend delivery. She filed a lawsuit against the driver and Instacart in a North Carolina court, citing negligence, trespass, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of harm.

Harmon claimed that the driver shot Oliver after delivering groceries to her home and was subsequently released by the police without further questioning. A necropsy performed on the dog showed no signs of a violent attack on the driver, contradicting the driver’s alleged justification for the shooting. The actress shared her distressing experience on Good Morning America, expressing her shock and devastation over the loss of her pet. She also posted about the incident on Instagram, alleging that the driver had been using a false identity.

As if losing Oliver wasn’t enough of a tragedy, Harmon now faces the task of supporting her daughter through a potentially life-altering legal process while managing her own public image and career. It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold and how this will impact the family’s future.

