‘Invented pink actually’: Ariana Grande leans into the princess vibe again as she goes for all things pink to promote ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande is making headlines again for her sweet outfits on the Wicked press tour. The singer and actress, as well as her stylist, have been killing it in the past few months, opting for outfits inspired by her character, Glinda, and she did it again with a couple of gorgeous pink outfits.

Grande pulled a Margot Robbie and went method dressing for the entire Wicked tour, which either included pink princess gowns, ethereal bridal looks, or ’50s-inspired ‘fits that pulled from her character. Last year, Margot Robbie donned an endless series of Barbie-inspired outfits for Barbie, and Grande and her co-star Cynthia Erivo learned a thing or two from her.

While Grande has been a vision in pink for the last few months, Erivo has delivered, too. The actress, who plays Elphaba, has been adopting her character’s emerald green vibe, and the two have been the perfect duo on the red carpet, something we wish we would’ve seen from Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds on the Deadpool & Wolverine press tour. Could you imagine Jackman in all yellow and Reynolds in maroon suits? Talk about a missed opportunity.

Ariana Grande was all about femininity Down Under

The Wicked press tour began early this year, with Grande and her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, doubling down on the connection between Grande and Glinda. So far, the promo for the upcoming adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical has included many different outfits for the “Thank U, Next” singer, and she continues to shine in pink, which has been a huge hit with fans so far.

Grande and the rest of the cast brought the world of Wicked to Australia and, during the red carpet premiere for the adaptation, the singer stunned in a custom Vivienne Westwood dress. The singer paired the dress’ puffy sleeves and a bedazzled corset with a Lorraine Schwartz diamond butterfly chocker.

The whole look was less Grande and more Glinda, as the star has fully embodied the traditional Glinda the Good Witch’s outfit style.

The next day, on Nov. 5, the cast and crew attended a photocall in the same Australian city, where Grande continued the pinkified movement with a custom two-piece Bode look. The look was dramatic, with a strapless top with oversized bows, and an oversized pink skirt, paired with elegant custom white satin bow-accented Manolo Blahnik pumps, going again for a ballerina’s bun instead of her signature sleek ponytail. She also donned a custom floral handmaid Bode satchel. In the meantime, Grande acknowledged the day’s importance by sharing multiple IG Stories encouraging her U.S. followers to vote in the presidential election, while highlighting her support for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

While Grande has decidedly stayed in character with shiny outfits and princess gowns, Erivo mixed and matched Elphaba’s style with more diverse red carpet looks. For the red carpet premiere, she wore a custom strapless black gown by Louis Vuitton, with a sculptural skirt and black satin boots, paired with a big chocker with a diamond lion from Roberto Coin and silver jewelry. She decided to ditch the green for once but kept the inspiration in her long black and green nails.

For the photocall on Nov. 5, Erivo wore the same nails, but this time brought back the emerald green look thanks to a Marc Jacobs ensemble. She paired an embroidered green long-sleeve jacket and a tight lace midi skirt with Marc Jacobs Kiki platforms for extra oomph and Mèrenor by Amie Satchu jewels, courtesy of her collab with stylist Jason Bolden.

First reactions to Wicked have called it a “cinematic spectacle,” and, so far, Grande and Erivo’s method dressing has hyped up anticipation for the film in the best way. There are still several more premieres to attend around the world, so we can’t wait to see what they come up with next. Wicked flies into theaters on Nov. 22, 2024.

