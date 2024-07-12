Emma Corrin keeps embarrassing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the ‘Deadpool 3’ press tour, and honestly, we’re here for it

Being fashion-forward is probably a little tough when you’re on a press tour with two of the most boy-next-door-type movie stars.

Emma Corrin is bearing the brunt of the red-carpet couture so far for these Deadpool & Wolverine promotional engagements and we’re not saying that lightly. The English actor has served back-to-back high-fashion looks that, albeit fantastic, sort of make Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman look like they didn’t try very hard.

The latest, worn to a U.K. sneak peek event where the press and some fans got to watch the first 40 minutes of the highly-anticipated summer blockbuster, was a stunning, head-turning Schiaparelli haute couture ensemble from the fashion house’s Spring-summer 2024 collection, which paired an oversized crocodile-effect velvet jacket and oversized pants with a high-waisted corset belt.

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Corrin wore the look straight out of the runway with little alterations, including the choice to go partially topless. Even though the jacket looked just a tad too large on them, they still rocked the daring buckle-laden outfit. It’s giving straight jacket meets Spanish matador meets Michael Jackson.

emma corrin wearing schiaparelli ss24 haute couture at the "deadpool & wolverine" premiere in london, styled by harry lambert pic.twitter.com/xLqMkcTAoQ — ❦ (@modelsdiaryy) July 12, 2024

As for the boys, well, they still looked handsome as ever, but Emma must have missed or straight-up ignored the plain-everything memo.

Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

What’s worse is that the 28-year-old Golden Globe winner had already made it clear they weren’t kidding around with the outfit they wore to a similar event in Berlin just a few days before. You would think Reynolds and Jackman (and director Shawn Levy) would have remembered to step up their game by now.

Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

At that function, Emma donned an equally provocative satin mini-dress attached to over-the-knee sheer black stockings in a garter belt-inspired design from Saint Laurent’s Fall 2024 collection by Anthony Vaccarello. The men wore dress pants and a sweater.

Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Although Emma Corrin’s consistently exciting fashion sense is still largely flying under the radar compared to movie stars like Zendaya, Taylor Russell, or Hunter Schafer, this press tour is only the latest example of their sharp and daring eye for clothes — we have yet to move on from their pastel yellow Miu Miu look from the 2021 Emmys, for one. Perhaps a promo campaign this wide-spreading and high-profile will finally wake people up to the impossibly cool things they have long been doing with their fashion — even if some of their choices can be a little too eccentric to properly work at times (we’re looking at you 2022 Olivier Awards Loewe balloon dress).

Corrin, who is best known for playing a young Princess Diana on The Crown, plays villain Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine, out in theaters everywhere July 26.

