Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Emma Corrin attends the photocall for "Deadpool & Wolverine" at on July 12, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

Emma Corrin keeps embarrassing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the ‘Deadpool 3’ press tour, and honestly, we’re here for it

Okay, maybe the duo is just being gentlemanly by letting Corrin have their moment.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 12:24 pm

Being fashion-forward is probably a little tough when you’re on a press tour with two of the most boy-next-door-type movie stars.

Recommended Videos

Emma Corrin is bearing the brunt of the red-carpet couture so far for these Deadpool & Wolverine promotional engagements and we’re not saying that lightly. The English actor has served back-to-back high-fashion looks that, albeit fantastic, sort of make Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman look like they didn’t try very hard.

The latest, worn to a U.K. sneak peek event where the press and some fans got to watch the first 40 minutes of the highly-anticipated summer blockbuster, was a stunning, head-turning Schiaparelli haute couture ensemble from the fashion house’s Spring-summer 2024 collection, which paired an oversized crocodile-effect velvet jacket and oversized pants with a high-waisted corset belt.

Emma Corrin attends the "Deadpool & Wolverine" UK Fan Event at the Eventim Apollo on July 11, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Corrin wore the look straight out of the runway with little alterations, including the choice to go partially topless. Even though the jacket looked just a tad too large on them, they still rocked the daring buckle-laden outfit. It’s giving straight jacket meets Spanish matador meets Michael Jackson.

As for the boys, well, they still looked handsome as ever, but Emma must have missed or straight-up ignored the plain-everything memo.

(L-R) Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin and Ryan Reynolds attend the "Deadpool & Wolverine" UK Fan Event at the Eventim Apollo on July 11, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

What’s worse is that the 28-year-old Golden Globe winner had already made it clear they weren’t kidding around with the outfit they wore to a similar event in Berlin just a few days before. You would think Reynolds and Jackman (and director Shawn Levy) would have remembered to step up their game by now.

Emma Corrin attends the "Deadpool & Wolverine" Fan Event at Uber Arena on July 07, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

At that function, Emma donned an equally provocative satin mini-dress attached to over-the-knee sheer black stockings in a garter belt-inspired design from Saint Laurent’s Fall 2024 collection by Anthony Vaccarello. The men wore dress pants and a sweater.

Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Corrin and Hugh Jackman attend the "Deadpool & Wolverine" Fan Event at Uber Arena on July 07, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Although Emma Corrin’s consistently exciting fashion sense is still largely flying under the radar compared to movie stars like Zendaya, Taylor Russell, or Hunter Schafer, this press tour is only the latest example of their sharp and daring eye for clothes — we have yet to move on from their pastel yellow Miu Miu look from the 2021 Emmys, for one. Perhaps a promo campaign this wide-spreading and high-profile will finally wake people up to the impossibly cool things they have long been doing with their fashion — even if some of their choices can be a little too eccentric to properly work at times (we’re looking at you 2022 Olivier Awards Loewe balloon dress).

Corrin, who is best known for playing a young Princess Diana on The Crown, plays villain Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine, out in theaters everywhere July 26.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.