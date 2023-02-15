Who is Emma Corrin? The ‘Deadpool 3’ star’s most famous and upcoming roles

Emma Corrin will be joining Deadpool 3 as an as-of-yet-unnamed character, but they’ve had some memorable roles in their career, and from the looks of things, it’s not stopping any time soon.

Ryan Reynolds made the casting announcement on Twitter, welcoming Corrin to the family as only he could. Deadpool 3 will see the titular tricker played by Reynolds, clash against the adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine with Hugh Jackman reprising the role. Deadpool 3 writer Rhett Reese referred to the story as a fish-out-of-water story for the wily Wade Wilson, and it’s bound to involve multiversal hijinx. There will be some timeline-jumping for the two characters to meet, and Corrin will be playing a villain. With so many X-men baddies to choose from, there will be plenty of speculation about who Corrin could be.

Without further ado, here’s the list of Emma Corrin’s most famous and upcoming roles.

Pennyworth

In one of their earlier roles, Corrin played the young and talented Esme, an aspiring actress and love interest for Alfred Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler. Esme’s story was one of tragedy, but her impact on Pennyworth’s life continued throughout the entirety of the series. Esme brought lightness to Alfred’s life and he was appreciative of it as a former SAS agent dealing with PTSD. After the war, Pennyworth became a nightclub bouncer, which is how he first met Esme. She was a dancer at the club and the two hit it off immediately. Pennyworth might not be the most popular DC show, but it is one of the best-written DC shows and Corrin’s performance as Esme cemented it as a series worthy of respect.

The Crown

Corrin was thrust into the limelight when they starred as Princess Diana in season four of Netflix’s The Crown. The stories show the courting of young Princess Diana and Prince Charles, played by Josh O’Connor. Diana was shy and enigmatic, and Corrin brought powerful magnetism to the role that was impossible to deny. Diana’s kindness and charity were evident early on as she incidentally stole the spotlight from Charles and the world grew to love her. In this era prior to the ’90s, there was real hope for the couple before it descended into toxicity, and Corrin played every aspect with roguish skill.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Corrin played Constance in Lady Chatterley’s Lover, a woman who has an affair with her husband’s gamekeeper, Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell). The story is an intimate and revealing look at sensuality, love, and marriage that’s raw in its unadulterated vulnerability. Corrin’s passionate portrayal has earned them acclaim The movie is adapted from the book by D.H. Lawrence and the controversial tale holds up as the bold narrative is meant to promote female empowerment. A role like this has a very high risk, but Corrin made it look easy.

My Policeman

My Policeman takes place in1950s Britain and stars Harry Styles as a policeman named Tom who falls in love with schoolteacher Marion Taylor, played by Corrin. Tom meets a Brighton Museum curator named Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson) and they begin an affair that’s deemed illegal. Marion is a complex character whose true motivations are called into question throughout the film. She’s an empathetic character given the uncomfortable position she’s put in, but the ignorance doesn’t necessarily erase the harm that happens in people’s lives.

Nosferatu

Image via HBO Max

Corrin will be starring in the remake of Nosferatu from Robert Eggers, a remake of one of the most influential horror movie classics of all time. The original was released in 1922 and starred Max Schreck as Count Orloff, and this time, Bill Skarsgård will have the role and after his work as the terrifying Pennywise in the new It movies, this casting couldn’t be any more perfect. Similar to Deadpool 3, Corrin’s role has yet to be disclosed, but there’s no doubt they will bring the same level of quality they’ve brought to every project. The movie also stars Lily Rose-Depp and Willem Dafoe, but a release date has yet to be set.

Retreat

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Corrin will star as Darby Hart in the upcoming FX murder mystery miniseries Retreat created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the creators of Netflix’s The OA. Darby is an amateur detective who’s invited by a billionaire to a resort in a remote location along with 11 other guests. Darby’s on the case to solve a murder at this retreat, but the answers won’t be so easy to find. The premise has a Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story vibe to it, but not much else is known about this limited series, but if The OA can be used as an example, it’s a safe bet to assume there will be psychological elements at play here and copious amounts of twists and turns.