‘The most magical night ever’: Ariana Grande is pretty in pink as she rocks custom-made Thom Browne for the Wicked premiere

Ariana Grande’s pitch perfect casting as Glinda in Wicked was met with great excitement and since then she’s really leaned into the role. That included her recent fashion choices — and her outfit to the Los Angeles premiere did not disappoint!

The star stepped out in a stunning custom-made Thom Browne dress. The pale pink and white gingham fabric was created in three pieces: a gorgeous gown with a hoop skirt, a matching bolero jacket, and gloves to complete the look and add a touch of sophistication and old-school glamor.

The skirt’s fullness and the bodice’s fit were the perfect combination to flatter the “we can’t be friends” singer’s frame. She looked gorgeous with an updo and simple makeup. To complete her look, she wore statement silver Swarovski crystal heels and pearl stud earrings.

Ariana Grande wows fans with a sophisticated and feminine pink and white gown.

Grande shared a collection of pictures for her 376 million Instagram followers to see, including snaps of her posing for photos with her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who wowed in a stunning green Louis Vuitton gown with a statement silk fringed stole.

Fans have reacted enthusiastically to the photos, and the post has already been liked over 1 million times. “The most magical night ever!” a comment reads. “Just breathtaking!! Congratulations, Ari!! My heart is so full for you!” another reaction states. There have also been multiple comments from fans excited to see the film and who think Grande’s inclusion in the casting has been a great choice.

Grande has repeatedly spoken about her role and noted how her character has inspired her. This includes recent comments in an interview with Vogue on her stunning Thom Brown dress. “Working with Thom Browne on this has been such a dream come true, as always,” she said. “My favorite part about this dress would probably be the asymmetry of the high-to-low skirt, which feels very Ozian to me. [And] the intricate beading of the gingham.”

She also commented on her shoes and the incredible work that had gone into creating them. “There are 600,000 pieces of three-cut beads, 50,000 pieces of pink crystals, and 50 incredible artists from the Thom Browne team that were involved in creating this piece,” Grande revealed.

It has been an exciting year for Grande, both professionally and personally. She has proven she is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry and was recently nominated for yet another Grammy, and her role in Wicked has attracted a lot of attention. However, her relationships, including her close friendship with co-star Cynthia Erivo, have also been spotlighted.

The two women share a close bond, which Erivo discussed in an interview with Deadline in November. “For some reason, we just connected immediately,” she said. “Our voices really worked together. And I think from that moment on, we’ve been building, and it’s been the most fruitful relationship of my life.” Of course, fans of Grande will know this is not her only Wicked relationship that has been on display. During the ​​Los Angeles premiere of Wicked, she was spotted smiling lovingly at her boyfriend, Ethan Slater (who plays the role of Boq).

Their relationship is controversial, given the circumstances of how it started, and Grande has discussed this in an episode of The Zach Sang Show. “I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people, misunderstand the people you love and you and anything,” she said.

