Fans react to ‘awkward’ interaction between Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce at The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour has just ended its run in Dublin, Ireland, where the singer performed in front of thousands, but also some special guests like Stevie Nicks and Julia Roberts. And while most fans were excited about the Roberts’ appearance at the show, some weren’t very comfortable with her interaction with Travis Kelce.

In a video shared on TikTok by @kellyfarrelly, Julia Roberts is seen chatting with the NFL superstar, who arrived at the show almost halfway through, while Swift was performing “August.” Roberts and Kelce were chatting happily, and they seemed very comfortable with each other, as the actress put her hands on his chest and shoulders. While many fans were excited about their lively chat, some didn’t think it was respectful.

Fans thought Julia Roberts was too “handsy” with Travis Kelce

The short video shared by @kellyfarrelly didn’t last long, but it was enough for some users to say Roberts’ flirtatious approach to Taylor’s man was “uncomfortable.” The original video reached 1.4 million views in 24 hours and has over 1500 comments, all sharing their opinions on the interaction.

Some comments on the original video note, “It’s giving my best friends wedding vibe, Miss Julia Roberts,” and claimed Travis was uncomfortable because of “The way he is kindly trying to pull away.” The video spread on other platforms as well, and the comments were similar, with people thinking that Roberts was “too handsy, even for friends.” Another user wrote, “Love u Julia, but i’d be pissed off if that was my bf lmao.”

Whoa Julia…. She needs to calm down lol he is uncomfortable — [email protected] (@abs426yaho57985) June 30, 2024

They’ve met before. According to Jimmy Fallon they were at the same party in April at Paul McCartney’s house. — Julie (@Jewel_8905) June 30, 2024

Other fans tried to lip-read what they were saying, and the consensus is that she was saying, “I am just so happy for you guys.” Another user tried to reason with the discontent fans, noting that Julia is both a Chiefs and a Taylor Swift fan, “Julia is old enough to be Trav’s mom. She loves Chiefs and Taylor. She is just telling him how much she loves them. It is cuteness!”

Others couldn’t help but be excited about how both Notting Hill lead actors, Roberts and Hugh Grant loved Travis. Hugh Grant attended The Eras Tour Night 2 in London, U.K., and praised Taylor’s “excellent if gigantic boyfriend.”

Another video from @kellyfarrelly shows the two of them still talking during Swift’s performance of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” and Travis didn’t look as “uncomfortable” as some fans claimed.

