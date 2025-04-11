California mom found murdered in her home: All the doors and windows were locked, and her 2-year-old son survived four days alone

California police discovered a 36-year-old mother of four children stabbed to death and beaten in her home in late March this year. Reports say all the doors and windows were locked, and her 2-year-old son was by his mother’s body, having survived four days on his own.

On March 25, 2025, Rena Martinez was found dead in Stockton, California. She had suffered multiple stab wounds and bruises. Her 2-year-old son was discovered alive but severely malnourished after being alone with her body for days.

Martinez’s mother, concerned after not hearing from her daughter, conducted a welfare check. Upon arrival, she found all doors and windows locked. Peering through a window, she saw her grandson lying on the floor, too weak to move. Emergency responders forced entry retrieved the child, and discovered Martinez’s body inside.

The Stockton Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not released information regarding a suspect or motive.

Rena’s brother says she must have known her killer

Speaking with The Stockton Record, Martinez’s brother, Manolito Martinez, says he thinks his sister must have known her killer, and that her killer must have had access to her house.

“They knew her house. They knew the ins and outs of it,” Manolito said. “They knew how to leave the house without being seen and lock up behind them,” he said. “The coward that did this she knew and either had a relationship with them, or they were close to her in some way.”

He explained, before the Tuesday when Rena’s body was discovered, “Me and my mom were having a conversation or just talking about things, and talking about the family, and she had mentioned that she hadn’t been able to get ahold of her.”

Rena’s 2-year-old had his mother’s blood on him, Manolito said. “He couldn’t even get up off the floor. He was too weak, he hadn’t eaten in four days or drank anything in four days.” It’s unclear where Rena’s other children were when she died.

Stockton police have said there are no persons of interest or suspects in the case. The investigation is ongoing, and Stockton authorities said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Rena’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her children, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Our family is so heartbroken, her children are now without her,” the GoFundMe page says. “Our family will never be the same. We have so many of you asking about funeral costs but we have that covered. What we do need help with is her children and all that they’ll need. We started a [GoFundMe] for Rena that will benefit her 4 children who are now left without their mother.

